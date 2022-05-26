EULAVILLE – East Duplin was one strike away from playing in the third round of the 2A baseball East Regional..
One swinging miss.
One raised right hand by the home plate umpire.
The Panthers were that close after giving up too many walks. After making too many fielding miscues.
After making base-running blunders. After failing to attack the opposing pitchers and also jumping on too many bad pitches.
And after 23 consecutive wins, the Panthers’ lead popped like a balloon when No. 8 seed Roanoke Rapids scored seven times in the eighth inning for a 13-7 third-round playoff win over No. 1 East Duplin.
Everything fell in place for the Yellow Jackets (14-9), who would lose 3-2 on Friday to Whiteville.
“They are a really, really good hitting team and we didn’t throw strikes early,” said Panther coach Brandon Thigpen.
East Duplin fell behind 2-0 in the first inning as starter Jackson Gause got off to a rough start. The junior left-hander walked seven and struck out six, using the punch-outs to get out of jams in each of the first three innings.
He gave up four hits before reaching the 105-pitch limit. Right-hander Jayden Dail got the final out of the fourth and pitched two more frames.
“Jayden did his job to keep it close,” Thigpen said. “I felt like we would win the game, but I knew extra innings was not good for us.”
Mistakes and walks continued to haunt East Duplin.
After Elam Moore hit an RBI single to put the Panthers in front 7-6, senior Saylor Turner got two quick outs to start the seventh – and was one strike away from the win – before a double tied it. Sophomore Garrett Johnson finished the eighth.
After taking the 7-6 lead in the sixth, ED would neither score nor threaten in the next two innings.
“Even tied, I had confidence in us since we were bringing up Zach (Brown), Brecken (Bowles) and Chase (Pierce), who I felt would drive in the winning run,” Thigpen said.
ED’s pitching staff gave up season-highs in walks (10) and hits (14), and staff ace Nick Cavanaugh could not pitch since he went to the limit to beat North Pitt in the second round four days earlier in the week.
“On the flip side,” Thigpen said, “I’m proud of how we competed, fought every inning, on every pitch. “We exposed their defensive weaknesses in the fifth. And we played some good defense behind Dail. But we also did some things you can’t do at this time of the year against good teams. You can’t give that much to a good team, which plays in a region that has some tough baseball.”
But Cavanaugh left a dandy memory – a two-run homer to right field.
“It was a classy way for him to end up his career,” Thipgen said.
ED wasn’t able to knock out starter Braxton Coggins until he needed just one out in the sixth. He left allowing four hits and the game tied.
The Panthers then couldn’t get a knockout on reliever Caleb Elias, who gave up two hits and one earned run in his 2.1-inning stint. His relief role was clearly a significant factor in the outcome.
Brown, Avery Noble and Jake Lanier were the only other Panthers to punch a hit.
Diamond Notes
ED’s lineup had a season-high 11 strikeouts and a runner picked off first base for the second consecutive game. They fanned 10 times vs. North Pitt and had that many whiffs against Midway on March 8.
Cavanaugh hit .382 for the season and was second to Brown (.308, 34 runs) in ED in runs with 32. He was 12-0 on the mound with an ERA of 0.55. He struck out 119 and walked 16 in 63.1 innings on the hill. Gause got a no-decision and finished 7-0, striking out 74 and walking 39. His earned-run average was 0.93.
Catcher Pierce, who was hitless in the finale for just the sixth time this season, had the highest average at .417. He had one less hit than Cavanaugh. Yet Pierce had a key walk to put ED in front and in a position to run away from the Yellow Jackets before they had their big inning.
Moore ended up at .322, Brown .308, Noble .306, Bowles .286, Gause .286 and Lanier .250.
Cavanaugh and Pierce were the lone senior starters. ED lost starter Jackson Hunter, a junior, in the middle of the season due to an injury.
ED went in front late with the bottom one-third of its lineup, which also came through during playoff wins against North Pitt and Manteo.
The Panthers had their most wins in program history. Thipgen is 84-28 in six seasons, including 2020 when ED went 4-1 before the season was canceled by the Covid-19 pandemic. ED won its first conference title since 1998. Its previous trip to the third round was 2011, finishing with a 19-7 mark.
The Panthers will be strong again next season. But replacing Cavanaugh and Pierce could be impossible tasks.
Look for more Brandon-ball – manufacturing runs. And despite not having Midway and Clinton in the ECC, the league may have been stronger with 2022 newbies South Lenoir (16-6), North Lenoir (19-8) – which was playing Whiteville in the East Region final this week – and James Kenan, which the Panthers beat in close 2-1 and 5-0 affairs.
Thipgen will coach the Duplin County American Legion team, which will begin playing games in the first week of June.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com