WARSAW – Perhaps no team in the East returned more talent than James Kenan this fall.
The Tigers brought back scoring and defense, goalie play, and the only concern was the loss of all-county midfielder Adrian Capistrano, who did a great job in orchestrating the offense.
Enter transfer Peter Omega, the exact player head coach Mitchell Quinn might have ordered from the Soccer Gods to replace Capistrano.
JK, coming off an 18-4-1 season and its third consecutive ECC title, hasn’t missed a beat, and in fact might be better than it was last season.
The Tigers are 11-0-1 overall and 5-0 in league play, and have scored 79 goals this fall, far and away more than Wallace-Rose Hill (42), Clinton (68), South Lenoir (40), East Duplin (30), Southwest Onslow (29) and North Lenoir (27), schools JK has beaten.
Quinn says he cannot overlook the Omega Factor.
“He’s the best long passer I’ve ever seen,” said Quinn of his player, who also leads the Tigers in goals with 16. “When he calls a name the pass is on target. He’s a tremendous addition to our team.”
Omega has fit in with his teammates like a pair of comfy, well-worn shoes still in their prime.
“Our guys can see his skills, but he has also fit in personality-wise on and off the field,” Quinn said.
That’s been a blessing because of the four-star players the Tigers had on their roster, starting with Duplin’s Elite Mr. Soccer Maken Augstin and including all-county performer Omar Covarrubias.
“Maken is a player who can take over a game,” Quinn said. “He’s talented. He’s fast. He has size. And he knows how to get to the goal and score. What we’re trying to do is have him play better without the ball.”
Augustin has 11 goals and Covarrubias nine.
But the diversity of scoring makes JK a contender to go deep into the 2A playoffs.
Angel Valazquez has eight goals, Berlin David and Kelvin Ramirez seven apiece, Lincoln Meza six and Augustin’s brother Makenly four.
“Makenly is likewise so good at keeping us organized that I rarely take him off the field,” said Quinn. “Angel (Velazquez), Omar (Covarrubias) and Berlin (David) have picked it up and so have our two new midfielders (Levin Orellana and Fransico Roldan). They came up from the JV and are really stepping it up.
“We’re now able to score from more spots on the field and the opposition has trouble covering all of our weapons.”
All-county goalie Mario Funes and Vicente Guzman, who runs the defense in front of the keeper have limited foes to a paltry 17 goals.
All that said, James Kenan has few weaknesses.
“I’m a little concerned about injuries and our depth off the bench,” Quinn said. “But we’re solid in every spot. I like what I see.”
While time will tell, JK could have its best team ever.
“Probably the most skilled,” Quinn agreed. “Best? I’m not sure. But like I said, we’ve got a very, very solid team in every position.”
Teams won’t want to get into a high-scoring affair with the Tigers, who might have had their closest call with with a 5-4 overtime victory over Southwest Onslow, a game in which Omega scored three times, Covarrubias twice and Maken Augustin once, with an assist.
“We moved the ball pretty well, kept possession most of the match, but missed too many opportunities, which has happened all season,” Quinn said. Again and again and again we missed chances and it almost cost us. That’s really been a recurring theme.
“But I was really impressed with their goalie and their defense was very solid.”
JK also drop-kicked South Lenoir 8-3 last week as David and Kelvin Jimenez each contributed three goals.
“We started match really strong, controlling, and kept the ball on our end of field for about first 15 to 18 minutes and scored 3 goals during that time,” Quinn said
