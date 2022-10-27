BEULAVILLE – Kade Kennedy wasn’t much of a factor offensively last Friday.

But when it counted most the senior held his ground, taking Antwon Montgomery to the ground to stop a two-point conversion with 3:14 to play as East Duplin beat Wallace-Rose Hill 13-12 to all but claim its second straight ECC title.

