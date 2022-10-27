BEULAVILLE – Kade Kennedy wasn’t much of a factor offensively last Friday.
But when it counted most the senior held his ground, taking Antwon Montgomery to the ground to stop a two-point conversion with 3:14 to play as East Duplin beat Wallace-Rose Hill 13-12 to all but claim its second straight ECC title.
“I read my keys and saw the fullback coming and decided to step up and smoke him,” said Kennedy, who had a game-high 12 tackles. “I had missed my keys on the previous play and felt I needed to make up for it big-time.”
The win was a welcome relief for classmate and safety Daunte Hall, Duplin Elite’s Defensive Player of the Year a season ago.
The Panthers beat the Bulldogs 24-21 during the regular season last fall only to fall in the third round of the playoffs 21-17 via a late goal line stand. WRH then went on to the 2A finals.
“It feels good to get revenge,” Hall said. “That put a bad taste in our mouths. So, personally, this means more to me. Our defense is solid at every position and our front seven get to the football.”
Coincidentally, it was a last-second two-point conversion by Princeton that handed ED (6-1, 5-0) its lone loss this season, 58-57.
Yet the roles were reversed this season as ED has a swarm of seniors, while WRH has a sophomore- and junior-heavy mix.
“It comes down to tradition, the Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin rivalry,” said Panther senior RB Avery Gaby, who ran for his team’s lone touchdown. “For us it was everybody doing their job and everybody on the same page.”
Both teams struggled offensively against stern defenses, and mistakes and failed opportunities almost always made a difference.
Yet win or lose it was a classic game in the archives of the series in which WRH leads 40-20-2 (.336).
Under current Panther coach Battle Holley—a WRH graduate and former Bulldog head coach for one year in 2007, it’s now all square at 6-6.
“They played well, we played well,” Holley said. “We made mistakes, they made mistakes. It came down to one play and we stopped a senior who has been in those situations before.”
Few of the more than 2,000 people at Brian Aldridge Field felt either Holley or WRH coach Kevin Motsinger wouldn’t go for the two-point conversion. Both are well-known riverboat gamblers.
“We had struggled offensively and we went there for the win,” Motsinger said. “Antwon would have gotten in if he hadn’t been hit in the knee. But at the end of the day, they made plays to win the ball game and we didn’t.”
WRH QB Xzavier Pearsall (12-68 rushing) led the charge for the final score, running for a first down twice on third down and once on fourth-and-1 from the 11. But his most exciting run came a play previous when he bolted 20 yards on third-and-21.
Montgomery took it to the 6 and Pearsall went to the outside for the score.
“It was tough running because they had a lot of people coming off the ball and on the edge,” Pearsall said.
WRH (7-2, 4-1) hosts James Kenan (8-1, 4-1) for second place in the ECC on Friday, while ED must beat Southwest Onslow (2-6, 2-3) to clinch the league title outrght. If not, they’ll tie with that winner in Wallace.
“We just came up short, it didn’t go our way,” Montgomery said. “There wasn’t really a big difference between the teams. Now we go back to work to get better.”
Indeed, the final statistics were as close in every category as what showed on the scoreboard.
“It’s a big win no matter who wins and a tough loss for the other team,” Holley said.
On top first
and for good
Gaby capped a 14-play, 58-yard march to make it 7-0 with 2:06 to play in the opening quarter.
ED would be pushed hard from that point forward but never lose the lead.
WRH countered on the last play of the period with an electrifying 80-yard run by Irving Brown five plays later, but missed the PAT to trail 7-6.
A Panther penalty for aiding a runner and the Bulldog defense forced a 24-yard field goal from Darwin Bonilla after ED marched to the 1 following a Zack Brown-to-Hall swing pass to the left that covered 33 yards on fourth-and-7. Gaby (20-91) had runs of 15 and 11 yards to start the drive.
The ball changed hands twice before WRH pushed it to the ED 18 with 33.4 seconds left in the first half.
Motsinger rolled the dice, rather than try a FG attempt on fourth-and-7 from the 13 only to see an incomplete pass be the final play of the second quarter.
ED then chewed nearly eight minutes off the third-quarter clock before being stopped inside the 10. Another Bonilla FG put the Panthers in front 13-6.
And while ED never trailed, that hardly meant it wasn’t a nail-bitter for both sides.
The two schools may indeed meet in the playoffs as they did last season. Keep in mind WRH was a No. 10 seed that season and blew its way to an East Region title before falling to Shelby 55-34 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
“We expect to go deep, we expect to get to the big dance,” Motsinger said. “But you have to get a little lucky, too. I felt we needed this. We have been rusty for almost three weeks and lost our way. This was a high-intensity, rivalry game and our kids played hard, put it all out on the field. And our defense is much better than last year.
“East Duplin’s seniors were in the third round last year. We only returned a few players, and just two on offense.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com