Politics has entered the high school sports world in North Carolina.
Exhibit A: The passing of N.C. House Bill 276 last week which seeks to move Jacksonville and Northside high schools in Onslow County from the conference it was designated to join this fall following the approval of the NCHSAA’s four-year realignment plan — following its usual three revisions — for play this fall and for the next four academic school years.
Rep. Phil Shepard, a Republican who represents central and southern Onslow County from his District 15 seat, sponsored the bill that passed the House of Representative by a 63-48 vote. One Democrat voted for it.
The bill says Onlsow’s six 3A high schools should play in a conference together and not in different leagues, as the state plan approved.
Jacksonville and Northside were put in a 3A/4A split-classification conference that includes Havelock and New Bern from Craven County and D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose from Pitt County.
The Coastal 3A Conference includes White Oak, Croatan, West Carteret, Dixon, Richlands and Swansboro.
“It’s a tangled web,” said Richlands coach Pat Byrd, a Warsaw native who was an assistant football coach at Jacksonville during its 3A title run in 2018.
“I can see it from the side of Jacksonville and Northside, because we were in a similar spot earlier (in this realignment process).”
The NC Senate will vote this week to put Jacksonville and Northside into the Coastal 3A.
Onslow County officials had already agreed to the NCHSAA’s final proposal, even though it did not please three of six schools.
Richlands, Dixon and Swansboro were OK with the realignment, while White Oak, Croatan and West Carteret opposed it.
Southwest Onlsow — a 2A school that across the board competes exceptionally well against its county rivals — is in a conference with Duplin County’s Wallace-Rose Hill, James Kenan and East Duplin, plus Lenoir County’s Kinston, North Lenoir and South Lenoir.
A huge impact is that most schools have already signed scheduling contracts for the 2021-22 school year.
“I don’t see anyone winning in this fight,” Byrd said. “If Jacksonville and Northside are moved, us and other schools lose games. But I can also see their point. They will drive by 3A schools in Onslow County to get to Havelock and New Bern and others on the way to Rose and Conley.”
Even so, Shepard is working for “his” constituents even after the county was ready to comply with the NCHSAA’s proposal.
“I will leave it up to the Senate,” he told the High School OT website. “I have done my part for the parents and students, which I was elected to represent. The People should be what is important. All political power is vested in the people.”
Yet, should the NCHSAA have to reshuffle several conferences for a fourth time because of a request by two schools?
Three schools in Wayne County had the exact same dilemma eight years ago as a trio of 3A schools — Charles B. Aycock, Southern Wayne and Eastern Wayne — appealed and screamed from the top of their lungs to not be in a 3A/4A league with D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, South Central, New Bern and Havelock.
The Wayne County trio, which play competitively in most sports like 2A schools, took their lumps for the past eight seasons after the NCHSAA kept them in the same general conference in the just-completed realignment.
The administration at Aycock went bonkers, and its coaches and athletic director pleaded and prayed that the NCHSAA show them better love than throwing them to the powerhouse programs.
This year, Aycock and Southern Wayne will be put out of their misery in a league with East Wake, Wilson Fike, Wilson Hunt, Smithfeld-Selma, South Johnston and West Johnston.
Eastern Wayne moved down to 2A and is in a loop with Princeton, Goldsboro, North Johnston and Wilson Beddingfied.
There are more than 400 high schools in NC’s 100 counties.
Getting every school in the “right” conference is all but impossible.
This time the axe fell on Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville.
Because HB 276 is a local bill — meaning it impacts fewer than 15 counties — it will become “law” if passed by the full House and Senate. It would not be a law that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper could veto.
Still, Onslow County School officials said it would adhere to the NCHSAA’s realignment plan, even if the bill is passed.
“The established procedures for the realignment process, including appeals, have been followed and we will abide by the NCHSAA”s decision,” said Onslow spokesman Brent Anderson, who went on to say schools have completed sports schedules for the 2021-22 year.
Legislators also seem to have a bone to pick with the NCHSAA, pointing to its $41 million in assets.
Remember when a former President tried to tell the NFL and MLB how to run their businesses?
That’s the horse that lawmakers are about to let out of the barn.
Republicans have a 28-22 control over the Senate, and could force Onslow schools to adopt the law.
If not, Onslow’s six high schools and 36 lower-grade schools could lose funding from the General Assembly.
Arranging conferences in the vast rural communities of North Carolina isn’t easy, and the NCHSAA has made its share of mistakes in the past.
But as Abraham Lincoln might say: You can’t please all the schools all the time.
Getting 95 to 97 percent right still wins a chicken dinner for the NCHSAA’s realignment committee.
Yet, apparently the latest way to change the direction of the wind is to have a state legislature blow some smoke around Raleigh, even if they do not know the scope of the problem at hand, as Shepard all but admitted.
George Cleveland, another Republican from Onslow, and two other GOP members sponsored the bill introduced by Shepard.
While I often disagree with the NCHSAA, this organization cannot be taken hostage by the politics of the moment.
Because the good of 100 county school districts cannot be decided by a law pushed through the General Assembly by two politicians and signed off on by a vote-one-way party.
As every vote in an election is counted, so too are the concerns of more than 400 schools during a realignment.
After a number of missteps, the NCHSAA got it right.
There are some unhappy folks at Jacksonville and Northside, and they cried loud enough to get into the ear of a few politicians, who are trying to storm over the NCHSAA’s work.