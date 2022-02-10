CALYPSO – So few things had to go right for North Duplin to avenge an earlier last-gasp loss to Lakewood.
Yet when it was over there was a familiar ring in the ears of the Rebels.
“Deja vu all over again,” as the late Yogi Berra might have said.
Shamell Little heaved in a full-court pass from Zhymir Powell and his shot kissed off the glass at the buzzer to give Lakewood a 57-56 win.
The Leopards had slipped past North Duplin 48-45 on Jan. 14 in Rose Hill on a last-second shot.
The Leopards literally took two Carolina 1A Conference wins from the hands of the Rebels (7-13, 3-5).
It wasn’t stolen or misplaced.
ND took its hands off the victory wheel by spreading the floor to get Lakewood out of its zone defense. The move backfired as the Rebels became sluggish offensively and couldn’t hit key free throws, and Lakewood caught fire from the outside.
Two of the Leopards’ three wins this season have come at the expense of North Duplin. This time the Rebels let a 20-point lead slip away.
Not Dean Smith’s
four-corner offense
North Duplin dominated play in the first half with leads of 9-2, 19-4, 30-12 before its spread tactic and mistakes got Lakewood to within 32-23 at halftime.
An 8-0 run to end the second quarter featured an inadvertent and costly Rebel foul beyond the 3-point line that put four points on the board for Lakewood.
Foul trouble and the NL zone were the primary reasons for the spread offense late in the first half.
That it continued throughout the second half was a mystery since ND was outplaying Lakewood during the faster pace.
Donavan Armwood’s basket following Levi George’s block put the Rebels in front 39-23 at the 4:40 mark of the third quarter.
An 8-2 run cut the deficit to 43-31 after back-to-back 3-pointers and a pair of charity tosses.
ND had given Lakewood confidence and the Leopards were off and running and unafraid to hoist up long shots.
Fateful fourth
leaves ND blue
While the pace slowed to a crawl, there was still plenty of action as the two schools traded the lead nine times in the final five minutes.
Lakewood got its first lead at 44-43 with 5:37 to play.
Eli Morrisey responded with a conventional 3-point play.
Lakewood hit a 3-pointer.
Donavan Armwood, who had 13 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth, hit shots to give ND the lead three times.
Morrisey hit one of two free throws with 1:34 left to push ND to a 55-52 edge.
Lakewood’s Little then hit a long bomb to tie it.
Morrisey was fouled on a drive and hit one of two free throws to give ND a 56-55 lead with 1.2 seconds left.
The final play mimicked the one when Russia beat the U.S.A. in the final of the 1972 Olympic Games.
When it was over the Rebel crowd was stunned, not wanting to believe what they saw.
Lakewood meanwhile was celebrating the thrill of the victory.
In the flash of a camera lens ND had lost the game.
Friday recovery
The Rebels recovered by beating Union 55-45 on Friday as 10 players scored, seven of whom notched four or more points.
ND led 25-2 after one quarter and 43-13 at halftime. The Spartans’ 20-4 run in the fourth cut into the lead, but the game was never in doubt.
Dujuan Armwood connected for 10, George and Cole Beavers eight apiece and Miles Branch seven.
Rosewood was to pay a visit to Calypso on Tuesday and the Rebels are set to close out the regular season with a trip to Hobbton on Friday. Earlier this season, ND lost to Rosewood 56-50 and whipped Hobbton twice, 51-43 and 45-32.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com