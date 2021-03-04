WASHINGTON — Taylor Jones was concerned about a shooting slump in the playoffs.
He felt his team could play solid defense, but knew if the offense went south so would the Tigers.
One quarter did in James Kenan on Thursday of last week in the second round of the 2A playoffs in Washington.
An 18-5 run by the Pam Pack sent the Tigers home with a 76-57 loss.
Washington beat Wallace-Rose Hill 79-61 in the first round.
The two Duplin schools tied for the top spot in the ECC. JK won the coin flip for the league’s No.1 seed.
And for a half, the No. 3 team in the bracket had all it could handle with guards Kavell Donaldson, Eric Smith and swing player Andrew Kornegay.
Donaldson fired in 11 points, Pender eight and Smith seven in the first half as JK trailed 33-30.
At the start, a three-point play by Smith, a trifecta by Pender and a layup by Donaldson gave the Tigers a 10-5 edge.
They were up 14-8 following a Mason Brown basket, but the Pam Pack scored the final 10 points of the first quarter to go in front 18-14.
Donaldson then tossed in nine straight points for JK, which included a 3-pointer, two layups and a pair of free throws.
But his team still trailed 29-23 as Jamauri Bryant and his brother Jermee each found their range. They would combine for 46 points.
Yet the Pam Pack (10-3) had to figure out how to stop the JK guards.
A Pender layup and 3-pointer and a pair of charity tosses by Smith got the Tigers within three at halftime.
“Their guards were slicing us up,” said Pam Pack coach David Allewalt. “So I decided to sit back in a zone in the second half and hope they missed shots.”
It worked to perfection.
“We didn’t make shots and I thought we had some good looks,” Jones said. “When you get this deep in the playoffs you have to score. Everyone is good and everyone can play defense.”
The Tigers scored just one point in the final 4:45 of the third quarter and were down 51-35 heading into the fourth.
The lead ballooned to 60-40 before the Tigers had two spurts of fight.
The first came when Donaldson hit a trifecta, a12-footer and a free throw in succession.
Pender and Kornegay came alive in the final three minutes, but it was too little too late. Yet the play of JK impressed Allewalt, whose club lost to Northeastern in the third round on Saturday.
“Let me say this before I even start on the game, James Kenan played us hard for 32 minutes,” he said. “They were going all out no matter what the score was and that’s a credit to their players and coaching staff.
“Their guards are really, really good and we had to find a way around them.”
Washington had a height advantage at every position, yet was still puzzled at times as to how to deal with the quickness of JK.
“It bothered us and we’re a team with 10 seniors,” Allewalt said.
The loss ended an 11-3 campaign for JK in Jones’ first season in Warsaw.
“These seniors have helped us establish a baseline for the future,” he said. “It was a tough year on everyone and a long one—although it was short.”
First round
Two nights earlier, on Tuesday, Donaldson popped for 18, Pender 14 and Smith 12 when JK beat Trinity 58-45 in the opening round in Warsaw.
The same night, Wallace-Rose Hill (11-3) fell behind Washington early in the first half and never recovered.
Jalen James tossed in 29, Tyler Murphy 19, Jahon Owens nine and Jahiem Faison eight.
But the Bulldogs trailed 43-24 by halftime.
And so the anticipated matchup between WRH and JK never materialized.
Yet both schools recovered from close to .500 seasons in 2020.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Panthers silenced
by Cougar defense
Croatan’s defense was smothering.
East Duplin’s offense was nearly invisible.
The combination of the two gave the Cougars a 28-16 win in Beulaville last Tuesday in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
No. 3 seed ED hit just 13 percent of its field goals in logging a season low in points. The Panthers hit just 1 of 12 attempts from 3-point range and just 5 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Amiaya Hall had 10 points and eight rebounds and Imari Judge added four markers.
Croatan beat Southwest Onslow in the second round before falling to McMichal in the third round.
No. 2 McMichael plays No. 9 Farmville Central in the East Region finals this week.
The Panthers (12-2) won their third consecutive ECC crown, but will lose six seniors in what could be one of the biggest rebuilding seasons for coach Mark Lane.
This season — albeit strange in ways unknown to the prep world because of the Covid-19 pandemic — ended far too soon.