...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
JACKSONVILLE – Alejandra Sarmiento does a lot of good things on the court for East Duplin. The senior plays solid defensively, rebounds on both ends and although not a ball-handler from her post position, does not turn it over.
What she’s not known for is scoring.
But Sarmiento scored her season-high and team-best 10 points last Thursday, tied for third-best in the game to 14 by Southwest Onslow’s Armari Reid.
Southwest (16-1, 9-0) also showed the Panthers why they are the best team in the East Central 2A Conference with a scorching 47-25 win on the Stallion’s home court.
The loss put East Duplin (8-9, 4-4) in a two-game tailspin after a 44-38 setback to Kinston two nights previous.
The Panthers, who entered last week on a four-game winning streak, were to travel to face the other two Lenoir County schools this week.
They were scheduled in Deep Run on Tuesday to face South Lenoir (9-8, 6-3) and in LaGrange on Friday against North Lenoir (8-8, 5-2). The Panthers whipped the Blue Devils 49-43 on Jan. 10 and Hawks 53-35 on Dec. 16.
But ED won’t face a better player than Reid, likely the best all-around in the ECC. She is averaging 20.7 points and 8.2 rebounds this season but was “held” to 14 points. Yet her talent was clear and it gave teammates Oriyanna Galloway and Yamorie Hardison space and the duo each popped in 10 points.
The underclass-dominated Panthers displayed some of their potential in the first quarter as Sarmiento scored two baskets from feeds from sophomore JaMyah Pickett and freshman Zoe Cavanaugh.
Junior Sallie Hatcher canned a pair of free throws to give ED a 7-5 lead as the Panthers worked patiently in their half-court offense for quality shots.
Reid got busy to give Southwest Onslow a 16-7 edge midway through the second quarter. ED got to within four points after a 3-point play by sophomore Ra’ziaha Hall.
But the patient and steady play by East Duplin ended when the Stallions turned up the pressure in the last three minutes before halftime. An 8-0 run put Southwest in control 24-10.
The Stallions, who are averaging 63.2 points per game, led 30-17 after three quarters as ED missed a chance to cut the lead to less than double digits with three missed shots in the paint midway through the stanza.
Those opportunities came after a hoop from Makayla Jenkins and a free throw by Hall, who netted eight points. Hatcher, ED’s top scoring threat, was limited to four points.
SWO fired in a trifecta of 3-pointers during a 17-8 rush in the final eight minutes.
Hatcher paced the Panthers on Tuesday during a 44-38 setback to Kinston. Sophomore Carrie Carr added six and freshman Zakoya Farrior and Sarmiento five apiece. Pickett was a monster on the glass as her 16 rebounds were tops for either team.
The Stallions’ lone loss this season was a forfeit to Dixon on Dec. 8. They avenged it with a 68-25 pounding of the Bulldogs six days later.
The two teams meet again in Beulaville on Feb. 9. It is the final ECC regular season game for East Duplin, which plays at Clinton on Feb. 10 in a non-conference game before getting into the ECC tournament.