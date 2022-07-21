BEULAVILLE – Jerry Simpson, the “first great athlete at East Duplin High School,” who played in the North Carolina Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game nearly 60 years ago, died last week at the age of 77.

Simpson, who played football, basketball and baseball, was the first East Duplin player to earn a Division I scholarship. After competing in the annual summer classic for June graduates in 1963, he went on to play basketball for the legendary Everett Case at N.C. State.

