BEULAVILLE – Jerry Simpson, the “first great athlete at East Duplin High School,” who played in the North Carolina Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game nearly 60 years ago, died last week at the age of 77.
Simpson, who played football, basketball and baseball, was the first East Duplin player to earn a Division I scholarship. After competing in the annual summer classic for June graduates in 1963, he went on to play basketball for the legendary Everett Case at N.C. State.
He was a pitcher and shortstop on the diamond, quarterback and safety on the gridiron and shoot-the-lights-out guard on the hardcourts.
He led East Duplin to the 1A state basketball finals in 1963, where the Panthers lost to North Edgecombe 51-44 in Durham. He averaged 26 points per game in the district tourney, popping for 30 and the game-winning basket as time expired during a win over heavily-favored Angier in the East Region final.
Simpson was inducted into the East Duplin Athletic Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2011 with fellow icons Jerry Hunter, Jerry Thigpen, Teana McKiver, Emerson Pickett and Brian Aldridge.
Simpson, who also returned to coach at East Duplin, died last week on Tuesday at his home and was buried at East Duplin Memorial Gardens three days later.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rita Sumner Simpson. Simpson is survived by his wife Gwen Denning of Clinton; daughter Michelle Simpson Jones of Surf City; son Michael E. Simpson of Beulaville; five grandchildren and brothers, Avin Simpson of Beulaville and Harold Simpson of Mobile, Ala.
Simpson was a senior in 1962-63 at the new high school that consolidated Beulaville, Chinquapin and B.F. Grady high schools.