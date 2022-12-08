BEULAVILLE – Two defensive plays were all the separated East Duplin from Wallace-Rose Hill last Friday during the Panthers’ 28-26 win in the 2A East Region final at Brian Aldridge Field.
Those plays and two other key series in the third quarter sent East Duplin to the 2A finals on Saturday at 11 a.m. against West champ Reidsville at UNC’s Kenan Stadium, and ended the season for a junior and senior dominated WRH team.
It is ED’s second-ever trip to the finals. Head coach Battle Holley’s team was beaten 16-14 by Lenoir Hibriten in the 2AA final in 2017.
A few key defensive
plays lock it down
Neither team led by more than a touchdown until ED quarterback Zack Brown concluded a short drive that gave the Panthers a 28-20 lead with 3:29 to play.
The eight-point advantage was set up when Brecken Bowles blocked the PAT attempt after WRH responded to a third-quarter TD to trim the deficit to 21-20.
“People on the line opened it up for me,” Bowles said. “That gave me the opportunity and a chance to get in there. I couldn’t have done that with their help.”
The second stellar defensive play was also a product of the line play as East Duplin stuffed RB Corbin Kerr on a two-point conversion attempt with 35 seconds remaining that would have tied the score.
And it was as dramatic or more when ED’s Kade Kennedy stopped Kerr on a two-point conversion during the regular season that gave ED a 13-12 win on Oct. 20 that all but gave the Panthers their second straight ECC title.
“The difference in the game was they made two more plays than we did,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger.
Two third-quarter possessions were likewise pivotal moments in giving ED the upper hand, although the Panthers had to hold on and play like warriors to the end against their never-quit rivals.
Defense was a big part of the equation as well.
Tied 14-14 at halftime, the Panthers defense rose up to force a three-and-out on the first possession of the second half.
Then ED snapped the ball, Kennedy hit a hole and never looked back, sprinting 79 yards for a touchdown that flipped momentum on the Panthers side.
WRH countered with a long drive to get within a point at 21-20 and then forced a three-and-out. But Brown’s punt bounced to the Bulldogs 1-yard line, and on third-and-6, QB Xzavier Pearsall was stopped by a horde of Panthers, led by tackle Chris Martin. That was one of his 11 takedowns during the game, three of which were for lost yardage.
Pearsall’s punt came to rest on the Bulldog 35, and a red-hot Panther offense needed just seven plays to take control.
The ebb and flow
of a classic game
The second half was all about ED scoring quickly and WRH making long drives for its points.
That showed up in the final statistics as the Panthers had possession of the ball for a little over 18 minutes, while the Bulldogs had the pig for a tad more than 28 minutes.
Yet WRH made a huge play when it looked dead in the water. And that all started with an excellent defensive series by the Bulldogs as ED was trying to wind down the final 2:35 of game clock.
That occured after Avery Gaby ran for 31 yards in five carries to set up Brown’s sneak into the end zone.
When Pearsall threw a lame-duck interception, it looked as if all that remained was the shouting of Panthers and their fans.
But WRH forced a three-and-out, and used two of its timeouts to save time.
Two plays later, Pearsall found a wide open Irving Brown in the middle of the field and the sophomore raced past two defenders for a 71-yard score to set up the game’s decisive two-point conversion that sealed it for East Duplin.
Elam Moore recovered WRH’s onside kick and ED went into its victory formation as the home crowd and Panthers’ sideline erupted.
It wasn’t the first time ED needed a key play to win. Elan Moore’s deflection in the end zone stopped Clinton’s late two-point conversion attempt to hold on 28-27 in the third round.
“We’ve been in some battles,” Holley said, “and over the course of that time our kids have grown. I knew we get this win when I looked into their eyes in the huddle. We found a way to win.
“And we’ve fought adversity all year, and had a much tougher road. We had to beat James Kenan twice, Wallace twice and a real good Clinton team. But these guys never backed down from anyone.”
Gaby, a senior, led all runners with 139 yards and two scores
“This means everything to us,” he said. “This rivalry is all about tradition and every game has been hard since my freshman year. Both teams give it all they have‘and remember who won the last game and how it played out. It’s always a hard game.”
WRH knocked out ED in the third round last season with a fourth-down stop at its four-yard line to preserve the win.
The Bulldogs then advanced to the 2A finals with two more wins before falling to Shelby 55-34.
“I think this year was just one of those games that was meant to be,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger, who has lost six of eight match-ups against ED since coming to Teachey in 2017 following rebuilding projects at 4A New Hanover and James Kenan.
“Although I haven’t looked at the film, we made too many mistakes in all three phases of the game. And they made blocking adjustments at halftime that we didn’t adjust well to. But the big difference was their senior class. They were a senior-dominant team by every definition
Intense first half
Some 4,000 fans got thrills and chills from the entire first half, which ended in a 14-all draw.
WRH stopped ED on fourth down on the Panthers’ first two possessions, including one on fourth-and-5 when Gaby ran up the middle while ED was in punt formation.
Pearsall then ran for nine yards and Kerr 27, side-stepping defenders to get to the 9. The junior RB then bowled over two Panthers near the line of scrimmage and tumbled Kennedy aside to score near the goal line as WRH opened the scoring.
ED countered three snaps later when Gaby bolted for the equalizer from the WRH 43 on the first play of the second quarter.
But WRH converted on third down three times during a 10-play, 65-yard march that ended with Pearsall jumping and then leaning into the end zone from two yards out. Pearsall had 74 yards for the game but ED forced him to do that with 19 carries.
Kerr (22-119) was even more of a workhorse, yet effective. He converted on third down twice during the march, including a 26-yard push that took the ball to the ED 18, and 10-yard bang that got it to the 5.
WRH led 14-7, but ED’s longest drive was on the horizon as Gaby took center stage, toting the ball eight times during an 11-play, 78-yard scoring march.
He converted twice on third down and took it over from the 3 with 4:20 left in the half.
Echelon Brown wrapped up Gaby on the final play of the second quarter to end any chance ED had of scoring.
East Region Notebook
There were few yellow flags thrown on either WRH (2-20) or ED (1-10) and no fumbles. ED had a 256-223 rushing edge and 15-14 first-down advantage. ED’s second-leading rusher Nizaya Hall was limited to 27 yards on seven totes. WRH’s top runner Irving Brown had just 10 yards on four carries.
Jesse Clinesmith led ED in tackles with 15, followed by Rodrigo Sanchez and Elam Moore with 11 apiece, Jackson Gause with nine and Brecken Bowles with eight. Teyshawn Johnson had a fourth-quarter interception. Almost surprisingly, Holley had Brown pass the ball just twice, once for a 4-yard reception by Clinesmith.
D-linemen Khemani Murphy and Octavion Murphy, and Jabari Carney filling in for an injured Josh Contrares had exceptional games for WRH. At one point Carney made three consecutive tackles.
Pearsall produced game-high honors with his 155-yard running and passing total. Lonnie Wilson, who hasn’t been the same since an injury, had two pitch sweeps that went for 12 yards.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com