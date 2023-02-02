JACKSONVILLE – If Southwest Onslow showed it had better basketball skills last Thursday during a 62-59 win over East Duplin in an East Central 2A Conference match-up, the Panthers proved they could battle.

East Duplin (5-9, 4-4) led just twice – both in the first quarter – yet fought back from deficits as big as 12 points with the bulk of its team consisting of players on a Panther football team that won the school’s first ever state title.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com