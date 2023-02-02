JACKSONVILLE – If Southwest Onslow showed it had better basketball skills last Thursday during a 62-59 win over East Duplin in an East Central 2A Conference match-up, the Panthers proved they could battle.
East Duplin (5-9, 4-4) led just twice – both in the first quarter – yet fought back from deficits as big as 12 points with the bulk of its team consisting of players on a Panther football team that won the school’s first ever state title.
Brecken Bowles scored 18 points, Nizaya Hall 13 and Jesse Clinesmith and Mason Marshburn each had seven.
Yet the Stallions (11-9, 7-2) paced by Elemadre Chapman’s 21 and Quaydon Holder’s 15 had a little bit more balance as Jaden Richardson and Kamden Rosenburg each clicked for nine with three other teammates combining for nine more.
But a better explanation might be the Stallions brushed back every advance the Panthers made to take the lead. In key moments the horses ran faster, came up with loose balls and converted their chances into points.
Getting just four points each from guards Daunte Hall and Teyshawn Johnson, who average nearly 12 points a night was also a factor for the Panthers.
Southwest shot 46 percent from the field compared to ED’s 33 percent, even though the Panthers out-rebounded the Stallions 50-34. SWO also went 11 of 17 from the free-throw line (60 percent) with ED managing fewer attempts (7 of 14) and having a lower percentage.
In a close game all of these were factors.
Big fall, big ending
Even so, the Panthers had a chance to tie it as the clock was about to expire.
But first understand how that was set up.
Chapman fell to the court with 11.4 seconds to play after the Panthers missed a shot and remained there for 22 of the longest minutes in the history of high school basketball.
He was motionless and fans, players and coaches were as quiet as a library crowd.
After 12 minutes players from both teams and the Stallion cheerleaders hit their knees at the center of the court to pray.
What seemed like forever and a day finally ended when Chapman was able to get to his feet just a few minutes before an emergency crew had rolled out a stretcher to take him for advanced medical care for an apparent head injury.
But instead he took a seat behind the bench and the game resumed.
ED stole the inbound pass and Johnson got off a desperation 3-pointer that was off the mark as the clock expired.
Here were a few of the highlights.
The Panthers rallied from a 45-38 deficit early in the fourth.
- They cut it to 46-44 with baskets from Marshburn and Bowles, and Johnson’s runner in the lane.
- SWO pushed it to 50-44 before Bowles assisted on a Marshburn cut to the basket and Clinesmith scored in the paint and hit a free throw to trim it to 58-53 with ED pushing the pace as much as SWO.
- Nizaya Hall hit a 3 and Bowles made a conventional 3-point play with 24 seconds left to cut the margin to one two-point field goal – 61-59.
- SWO then hit one of two charity tosses to set up the crazy ending that saw a SWO player hit the deck and ED get two chances to tie or win it.
Early battles
Bowles and Clinesmith got the visitors started and to an 8-6 lead before SWO struck back harder to go in front 13-11 after eight minutes.
Consecutive 3s from Richardson and another by Chapman put SWO in control at 31-19 at halftime.
But Clinesmtih, Nizaya Hall and Bowles keyed a 10-0 run that shrunk the lead to 31-29.
It was tight but Rosenburgh hit two key shots to give SWO a five-point head after three quarters.
Hoops Notebook
The close loss was crucial to the Panthers’ standing in the ECC and in getting a bid to the 2A state playoffs.
Three days earlier they lost to conference leader Kinston 67-49. Bowles netted 16 and Clinesmith nine against the Vikings (16-4, 8-1). Kinston’s lone league loss was to rival North Lenoir, which is in third place in the standings with the Panthers.
ED and NL (8-11, 4-4) play on Tuesday in LaGrange.
The Panthers travel to South Lenoir (4-10, 2-7) today (Thursday). ED’s final two league games are at home against Wallace-Rose Hill on Feb. 7 and SWO two days later.
The Panthers are slated to close out the regular season against non-conference foe Clinton on the Dark Horse’s court.
Then they will play in the ECC Tournament. So hoops season will be flying high and fast in the next three weeks.
Bowles is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds. Nizaya Hall is at 10.9 ppg., Marshburn 7.8, Clinesmith 7.2 – and the team lead in boards at 8.1 and blocks with 14. Nizaya Hall is tops in steals with 31.
Daunte Hall checks in at 6.6 ppg.
