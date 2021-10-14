BEULAVILLE – East Duplin was to play a huge volleyball match with North Lenoir this past Monday that would go a long way in deciding its fate in the East Central 2A Conference’s battle for second place.
Barring some sort of miracle, South Lenoir (15-1, 9-0) will capture the league flag.
But the second spot, with playoff-seeding implications, is up for grabs between the Panthers (7-7, 5-2) and North Lenoir (9-6, 5-2).
East Duplin would like a repeat performance of last Tuesday’s four-set win over the NL Hawks in Beulaville. The Panthers won the opener 25-18, fell 25-20 and then took sets at 25-12 and 25-21.
ED played better than it did two days earlier when Blue Devils took them at 25-16, 25-15 and 25-22.
Zoey Stanley and Chandler Mobley combined for 18 kills in the win over the Hawks.
Stanley had 10 kills and 14 blocks, while Mobley had eight kills and four aces.
Lannie Thigpen and Riley Kissler combined for six kills and Mary Landon Johnson had seven assists.
Four league losses for Wallace-Rose Hill (10-4, 3-4) move the Bulldogs from contender to spoiler.
The Panthers will host the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
WRH’s lone match last week was a win over Kinston.
The Bulldogs host James Kenan today (Thursday).
The Tigers are coming off a 3-0 win over the Vikings as Rachel Blanchard had three kills and four blocks and Natalie King added three key aces.
Meanwhile, North Duplin is struggling for wins in Carolina 1A Conference play, although the Rebels have shown their competitiveness in most matches.
But Morgan McCoy was on fire last Tuesday, posting 10 kills, five blocks and five digs during a 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-22) loss to Union.
Reece Outlaw (two aces, five digs), Star Jaco (seven digs, four assists) and Logan Jones (eight assists) paced the Rebels (7-7, 1-7).
Two days later, ND lost a tough one to Lakewood 25-21, 25-22 and 25-17.
Addy Higginbotham came up with a team-high five kills and also had a pair of aces.
McCoy and Outlaw each pounded home four kills.
The Rebels were to host Rosewood on Tuesday and travel to Hobbton on Thursday.
