BEULAVILLE – Daunte Hall was playing out of his mind.
Teshawn Johnson looked like he was a long-shooting contender.
Brecken Bowles’ basketball savvy and timing showed through.
Meanwhile Nizaya Hall and Jesse Clinesmith were doing their respective court jobs on offense and defense.
East Duplin (8-7, 3-3) looked as much a contender as its heralded East Central 2A Conference opponent last Thursday night on Jerry Hunter Court.
For one half anyway.
The final 16 minutes were more of a promotional video for Kinston basketball. The Vikings (10-2, 5-0 ECC) recovered quickly after the intermission to take a 53-39 win. The game was a make-up for a contest postponed because Kinston was under COVID-19 protocol.
‘Gonna be a good game’
Even casual fans know of the basketball lore of Kinston, new to the ECC this season following the NCHSAA’s four-year realignment.
East Duplin showed no fear.
Daunte Hall’s hoop following a sharp cut in the lane, plus two charity tosses after Kinston hacked him, started it all.
Then Bowles hit a baseline shot and a free throw.
ED was only up 9-7 after Nizaya Hall’s layup, but the Panthers were the aggressor. The Vikings only responded.
Things got more interesting in the second quarter when Johnson hit consecutive 3-pointers and then breezed in for a layup.
The 10-0 run seemed to give ED a quiet confidence.
Bowles canned a pair of free throws and then scored on a drive to make it 21-15.
Kinston punched its way back to take its only lead of the half, but a Johnson free throw left the teams tied at 22-22.
Fast and furious
The Vikings needed a little more than a minute in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead.
They swished jumpers. They zipped into passing lanes for steals that led to layups.
They ran the floor every time they could. They controlled the boards.
The end result was holding the Panthers to four points in the third, two of which came from the free-throw line.
Kinston led 43-27 and was the show’s producer, director, writer and actors.
One of the few ED highlights of the second half were back-to-back 3-pointers by Mason Marshburn, the second of which got the deficit under 20 points.
Bowles and Johnson each finished with 12 points, but Kinston had four players in double figures as Dontae Ellis struck for 12, Jaylen Cobb 12, Jeremy Dixon 11 and Richardo Harris 10.
This week, the Panthers were set for a return ECC game at Kinston on Tuesday, and a visit from 3A Jacksonville (4-9) on Friday.