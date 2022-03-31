BEULAVILLE – Winning close games brings confidence – and growth – that sometimes cannot be found in blowouts, a fan favorite everywhere.
Losing them often brings a sour taste.
The East Duplin (6-2, 3-0) softball team discovered how to drink from the close-win trophy.
The Panthers staved off a Clinton rally last week for an 8-7 road win and sixth straight victory.
While fans slowly said, “Whew,” it beat the feeling ED had after it lost an 8-7 eight-inning heart-breaker to Midway on March 8.
“A couple of tough ones this week,” said Panther coach Greg Jenkins. “Our pitching’s held and our defense has been surprisingly good. I really think our girls learned what it takes to compete at this level and against good teams.
“Our game at James Kenan was a good win because I think you’d have to say they were the favorites from what they returned and what we had coming back.”
Things didn’t go well early for East Duplin as the Tigers jumped to a 3-0 lead and carried it through the third.
But ED struck for nine unanswered runs. The Panthers got four in the fourth to take the lead, added one the next frame and four in the sixth en route to pounding out 11 hits in the 9-3 win.
Colby Bond and Addison Tuck combined to knock in three runs as both lashed a pair of hits.
Hailey King, Carly Grace Jenkins and Morgan Brown all knocked in a run.
King, a senior, gave up six hits, no walks and three earned runs in three innings.
Freshman Brown was almost spotless during her four innings, whiffing eight and walking two.
“Morgan was lights-out,” Jenkins said. “All three of our pitchers have done well, though. James Kenan hit us in the mouth and our girls responded.”
Jenkins said the experience in close games against good competition is a road to growth.
“Our defense is making 1-2 errors and so far they have not been bad errors at the wrong time,” said Jenkins, who won his 300th career game last spring.
“We preach compete, compete, compete every play, and I think right now I’d have to say being down 7-0 against Midway and coming back feels like we made a turn.
That “moment” may be trumped later this season, but it was a mile marker for the Panthers.
Jenkins says his three pitchers offer variety.
Addy (Tuck) and Morgan (Brown) have balls that break in different directions, while King spins it both ways from the other side,” he said.
King and Mobley each drove in two runs against Clinton. Carrie Jordan, Avery Evans and Lully Wilson each had three base knocks for the Dark Horses.
ED led 7-1 after three innings, and 8-1 by the middle of the sixth. The Dark Horses struck for two in their half of the sixth and three more in the eighth.
“We were a hit away from losing, but found a way to win against Clinton,” Jenkins said. “We’ve been a resilient bunch.”
The Panthers have several hot players, but none more sizzling than Chandler Mobley, who has 14 hits in 24 plate appearances (.583).
ED is hitting .315 as a team, and Mobley and the pitching staff are also getting assistance from Kinsey Bond (.400), Tuck (.346), Jenkins (.321) and King (.321).
Three of East Duplin’s next four games will be against Lenoir County schools following Wednesday’s second meeting with Southwest Onslow and a trip to North Lenoir on Friday. South Lenoir ventures to Beulaville next Wednesday (April 6).
