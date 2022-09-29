BEULAVILLE – Excellence for the East Duplin tennis team can be measured many ways.
Consider the following of head coach Julie Register’s squad this fall.
Overcast with rain showers at times. High 68F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: September 29, 2022 @ 1:54 pm
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft. * WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City. * WHEN...Into Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
This product covers Eastern North Carolina **IAN EXPECTED TO RESTRENGTHEN OFF THE SOUTHEAST COAST, BRING IMPACTS TO EASTERN NC INTO THE WEEKEND** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning has been issued and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Pamlico and Southern Craven - A Storm Surge Watch has been issued and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Beaufort, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, and Ocracoke Island - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington - A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, and West Carteret * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Pamlico and Southern Craven - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, and West Carteret * STORM INFORMATION: - About 450 miles south-southwest of Jacksonville NC - 28.7N 80.4W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Ian is expected to restrengthen off the Southeast coastline over the next 24 hours before moving over the Carolinas Friday into Saturday. Regardless of the exact track of Ian, there is the potential for extensive impacts to eastern North Carolina. Heavy rain bands will bring rainfall amounts up to 5 to 8 inches, which will bring the threat of localized flooding, especially in low- lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Life-threatening storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground is possible along much of the coast, with greatest confidence in inundation values approaching 4 feet along the lower Neuse River. Winds approaching tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages. Tornadoes may result in areas of locally enhanced damage. Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. Stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across eastern NC coastal areas near the barrier islands, southern Pamlico Sound, and Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts along the Albemarle Sound. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 5 PM this afternoon, or sooner if conditions warrant.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kenansville - Warsaw - Beulaville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
BEULAVILLE – Excellence for the East Duplin tennis team can be measured many ways.
Consider the following of head coach Julie Register’s squad this fall.
Yet perhaps the biggest key is that ED has a balanced team from top to bottom.
Bring on the bullet point facts chart to prove the point.
But there’s another level as well.
Blizzard and Za’Tora Jones are 9-1 as a first doubles tandem. Bond and Katelyn Jones are 7-0 at second doubles, and Sutton and Maggie Ray Bradshaw, a sophomore, are 10-0 in third doubles.
The Panthers travel to Southwest Onslow on Tuesday and then venture to Spring Creek the following day. They then host Wallace-Rose Hill in their regular-season finale.
Next comes the ECC tournament and the NCHSAA team tournament.
East Duplin captured the ECC regular season title last fall and will have at least that much hardware on a shelf when this season concludes.
And Register’s close-knit teams define a success that goes beyond numbers and trophies.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.