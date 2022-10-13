BEULAVILLE – During the preseason last year, East Duplin head coach Battle Holley said his defense was the strength of his team.
The Panthers won the ECC but fell to Wallace-Rose Hill in the third round of the 2A playoffs, unable to contain the threesome of Kanye Roberts, Kaymond Farrior and Antwon Montgomery.
The Bulldogs then advanced to the state finals before falling to Shelby 55-34, which could also not contain Roberts, who is now at Appalachian State.
The Panthers’ offense looks improved this season, and perhaps so its the defense, despite graduation losses at a few key spots.
Not so ironically and more coincidentally, the two teams will clash in two weeks in Beulaville with at least a share of the ECC title once again on the line.
The numbers
After crushing North Lenoir 52-14 last Friday let’s examine the Panther defense, which appears to have three leaders, a handful of studs and an upstart player who returned to the gridiron after success on the diamond and the hardcourts.
ED (6-1, 3-0) has allowed 98 points this season, more than half of that amount in a 58-57 loss to Princeton. They have shutout wins over Dixon, Richlands and Croatan and allowed just two touchdowns against Kinston and James Kenan.
So that’s a 14.0 average in all games and just 6.6 points in all games excluding Princeton.
They’ve logged 57 tackles that resulted in lost yardage, intercepted eight passes and caused 12 fumbles.
Former Panther Seth Sandlin, who is in his third season as defensive coordinator, says his team’s success goes beyond numbers. He replaced longtime coordinator Kirk Kennedy.
“I learned a lot from him and still talk to him to this day,” Sandlin said. “He created the whole premise of what we do, although I’ve made adjustments and changes. I’m also fortunate to be around coach Brian Aldridge (ED coaching legend who the Panthers’ field is named after and who is still an ED assistant coach).
The Panthers work in a 4-2-5 scheme but that is not as important as the basic premise of the game itself.
“We tackle every day in practice, even if it’s just taking down bags,” Sandlin said. “We also stress not getting beat by a lineman and that’s where Jackson (LB Gause) comes in. He’s our coach on the field. We also talk about running to the ball and taking great angles.
“And we have a goal every day in practice to cause at least three turnovers each day or pay the price (doing up-and-down fitness drills).
“We’re not big but have a lot of speed, and I think no weakness. Ya know, I did a bad job against Princeton of getting us lined up. So that one’s on me.”
Studs in helmets
Gause is a beast as a linebacker. He’s third on the team in tackles with 51 (7.3 per game) and has caused three fumbles.
“Everything we do runs out of the Mike linebacker,” Sandlin said. “Jackson plays with a chip on his shoulder and is probably one of the smartest kids I have ever coached. He gets us lined up and loves to study film. He works really hard to be good and make us a good defense.”
But outside LB Elam Moore has 53 tackles (7.6 per game), has been steady and perhaps a bit of a surprise. Not to Sandlin.
“He made a lot of plays for us last year and has just gotten better,” he said. “He has a knack of getting to the ball and is great in space.”
Then there’s senior Brecken Bowles, better known for his accolades in baseball and basketball. Bowles came out for football this season after not playing since he was a freshman and has 39 tackles, fifth among all Panthers.
“He’s been a blessing because he’s a great team player who has always lifted weights,” Sandlin said. “He never wanted to play unless he could go all in. I think he’s done that.”
And no report on the ED defense is complete without talking about the exploits of roaming safety Daunte Hall, Defensive Player of the Year on last year’s Duplin’s Elite all-county team.
Hall is a terror covering receivers and a great run-support player in the secondary. He has four interceptions this fall, 38 tackles and his teammates follow his lead.
More toughness comes from Kade Kennedy, who leads ED in tackles with 63 (8.9), playing strong safety or wherever he wanders on a given play. He also plays key roles on the Panthers’ offense.
Speedsters Nizaya Hall and Teyshawn Johnson are likewise in the secondary and are running backs and receivers for Holley’s Wing-T offense. QB Zack Brown played there exclusively last season but not there as much this season after taking on the starting reins at quarterback. But he brings a lot of athleticism to the secondary.
“Those guys do a great job of communicating,” Sandlin said. “I was their JV coach when they were freshmen, so I know them well.”
In the trenches
ED’s rock on the D-line is Rodrigo Sanchez, an all-county player from a season ago who only got better. He’s has 37 tackles and more stoppages than a case of drain cleaner. He’s a player opposing teams have to have a game plan to control.
“He’s very physical,” Sandlin said of the 6-0, 220 pound senior. “He always gets it done.”
Beside him is 6-5, 235 pound Jesse Clinesmith, another smart and tough player who has 38 tackles. Chris Martin has 41 tackles as does Josh Coates, who transferred to East Duplin two seasons ago.
“Jesse is tough, is very coachable, loves to play the game and is a ‘yes sir, no sir’ player,” Sandlin said. “Martin is more of an old-school player with lots of grit, but he’s matured a lot this year.”
Sandlin moved Coates to the line after he played at cornerback and strong safety for a private school.
“He’s been a great teammate and is such a hard worker,” Sandlin said.
Avery Gaby is also used on the defense although he’s the top runner for the offense. Nonetheless, he’s a gamer, who also won a 2A hurdles title in track last spring.
Recap of win
vs. North Lenoir
Gaby ran for 120 yards in the win over the Hawks and scored twice. He enters this week’s game against South Lenoir 20 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark. He also leads the county in touchdowns with 20.
Nizay Hall ran the ball four times and scored three times.
Kennedy caught a TD pass from Brown and also ran for a score.
ED led 21-0 by halftime and the clock started running via the mercy rule early in the third quarter.
The Panthers had a great Homecoming crowd, and during intermission Daunte Hall was named King and Zatora Jones Queen.
ED is at South Lenoir (1-7, 0-4) this Friday.
Yet clearly all eyes are focused on the Oct. 21 clash with WRH. The Panthers won last year’s regular season contest during an unbeaten conference run.