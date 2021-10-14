BEULAVILLE – Don’t sleep on the East Duplin defense.
Head coach Battle Holley called it “the strength of his team” in the preseason and three moves have paid dividends.
Two happened on the field. One on the sideline.
First, Seth Sandlin took over as offensive coordinator for longtimer Kirk Kennedy.
“It was a comfortable move because I learned from Kurt and coach (Brian) Aldridge and it’s the same system,” Sandlin said. “I was Kurt’s right-hand man and he did a great job of including the coaches in the plan.”
Two of the Panthers’ defensive starters from the spring season were re-routed to the defensive line:
All-Duplin linebacker Braxton Brown and defensive back Kade Kennedy.
“Both are just good athletes and football players and we put them where we needed them most,” Sandlin said. “Our work in the weight room has also been a big factor.”
Sandlin and the defense muscled their way to their first shutout of the season last Friday when East Duplin drubbed North Lenoir 45-0 at Brian Aldridge Field/Charles R. Powers Stadium.
When East Duplin went 2-1 against Kinston, Princeton and Pender, its offense held a 109-107 advantage.
But in its four other games the Panthers have given up just 19 points.
The defense helped give the offense time to come together, and it’s back on track as ED won its fourth straight after a tough 36-30 loss to Princeton.
Sandlin, who took twins Jordan and Jalen Mitchell under his wing following the death of their mother in 2014, has the defense reacting and active. Jordan went on to become Duplin’s Elite Defensive Player of the Year his senior season and is playing at Appalachian State.
“They’ve all got motors (speed) so that makes it fun,” Sandlin said. “We’re running to the ball and tackling well and it’s really been a team effort.”
Defensive scoreLinebacker Elam Moore pounced on the football for a safety to start the game against the Hawks (3-3, 0-3), who also have losses to Wallace-Rose Hill and Southwest Onslow.
ED held NL to a paltry 64 yards of offense and totally detonated Hawks’ marquee fullback Jaden Kilpatrick, who had 11 carries for 31 yards.
“Our defense played fast and got to the ball,” said Holley of his team that improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ECC. “They’re getting better each week. You have to take the Pender game and wonder how they would have done if we had more than a day or two to prepare for it. But we had a game canceled and had to do that.”
Linebackers Jesse Clinesmith and Jackson Gause have been keys, as have three sophomores — Moore, Drew Henderson and Nate Jones — alternating at the outside spot.
Four-year starter Daunte Hall is the free safety.
ED has had some injuries, though, as senior D-lineman Baltazar Cruz is out for the season with an ACL injury. Classmate and linemate Hunter Jarman could return this Friday against South Lenoir.
“We’re playing fast and making good progress, but at the end of the day it’s about executing, blocking and tackling and doing all that in space,” Holley said.
Wing T MadnessEast Duplin (6-1, 3-0) put on a clinic of how to execute blocks and runs after the safety start.
Avery Gaby scored three times, Daunte Hall twice and Quantez Whitley once as the Panthers cranked out 370 yards on the ground.
Gaby’s first came from the 19 after Whitley had two six-yard runs, another for 11 and then an 11-yard pass from QB Nick Cavenaugh. Nine plays covered 57 yards.
A Henderson interception set up ED after NL got three of its five first downs for the game on a drive that ended just outside the red zone.
But Jason Cobb picked off Cavenaugh to stop a drive at the NL 16.
Four plays later, ED stuffed Kilpatrick on fourth-and-2.
Gaby scored from the 3 and Cavenaugh hit Chase Pierce for the 2-point conversion to up the margin to 17-0.
The Panthers scored three times in the third quarter to all but complete the blowout.
Hall and Kennedy both had 15-yard jaunts on the opening drive of the third quarter and Whitley scored from the 11 on the eighth play of the march.
Hall made it 31-0 by hitting pay dirt from the 5, which followed a 21-yard push by Whitley.
Teyshawn Johnson recovered the football on the ensuing kickoff and Gaby scored two plays later from the 3.
Daunte Hall’s 42-yard punt return provided the final points.
Panther Paws
- Gaby ran for 120 yards on 18 carries. The junior is 32 yards shy of the 1,000-yard plateau.
- Whitley had 87, Hall 56 and Kennedy 32.
- Teyshawn Johnson had a 25-yard reception and 13 yards on two carries.
- Gaby has 968 yards and 16 TDs this season and Henderson 400.
- NL went for the gusto, but converted just one fourth down in eight tries.
- Darwin Bonilla was 5 for 5 on PATs.
- ED should run over South Lenoir (2-4, 0-4), which lost 54-6 to Southwest Onslow last Friday.
- - The following week should be the game of the year in the ECC as East Duplin travels to face Wallace-Rose Hill (6-1, 3-0) at Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Field. The Panthers finish off the regular season by hosting SWO.
