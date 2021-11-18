BEULAVILLE – Take care of and control the football.
Get solid special teams play.
Attack the ball defensively.
Establish the running game that has the opponents guessing.
Throw in timely passing connections when foes stack the line.
No. 2 East Duplin followed these victory links to a 39-22 win over Clinton last Friday in the second round of the 2A playoffs at Charles R. Powers Stadium.
But the biggest factor for the Panthers was Dark Horse quarterback Blake Smith, who was held down even though he ran for 87 yards and two scores and hit 13 of 23 for 126 yards.
ED stopped Clinton on third down nine of 10 times and three times on fourth down.
“He was a guy we had to key on, knowing he would hit us for things at times, but trying to contain him,” said Panther coach Battle Holley, whose team will host Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday in the third round. “We got a pass rush after him in the second half, and I think our defense played well. I also thought our special teams helped us.”
Yet none of it came easy for a team that had beaten the Panthers six of its previous seven meetings in the playoffs. (See sidebar.)
“We never felt comfortable, that’s for sure,” Holley said. “That’s an offense that is capable of taking it to the house at any point.”
Clinton (8-3) got to within 24-22 in the third quarter before East Duplin (11-1) used the arm of Nick Cavenaugh for a score and got two defensive stops on fourth down, which led to a short-field score that made it a three-score affair.
ED, which lead 14-0 in the first half, let Elijah Kirby rip off a 62-yard run and a 3-yard scoring pass from Smith to pull to within 24-22.
The Panthers then went on an 11-play, 60-yard march that ended with Cavenaugh finding Joshua Coates for a 27-yard score.
Clinton then drove to the ED 10, but Smith was stopped on fourth-and-1, leaving ED with a lot of field in front of it.
Two chain-moving plays took the ball out to the 31, and that was just fine for Nizaya Hall, who ran 69 yards to seal the win. Cavenaugh hit Chase Pierce for the 2-point conversion.
A Smith incompletion on fourth-and-7 from near midfield let Cavenaugh put ED in the victory formation.
“We did a good job at limiting their big-play capabilities,” Holley said. “We got a good punt and some plays on special teams that made a difference.”
Hall’s run was his longest of the season and perhaps the biggest run the junior has made this fall.
“He’s gotten better each game and much better blocking, which our halfbacks have to do in our offense.” Holley said. “We try to run who has the hot hand while also thinking about their defensive assignments.”
The junior had a season-high 122 yards on seven carries.
Panthers on fire
in the first half
Good defense and a bad punt set up ED for its first score.
ED forced Smith into an errant pass on the sixth snap of the game and the Dark Horses turned the ball over to the Panthers. Unable to get a first down, they got a 45-yard punt from Zack Brown to trap Clinton deep in its own territory.
A 20-yard punt four plays later was a reward for East Duplin. Quantez Whitley ran the ball twice, scoring from the 17 as ED went up 7-0 after Darwin Bonilla’s PAT.
ED pounced on a fumble seven plays later and needed to go just 35 yards to make it 14-0. Avery Gaby, who had 102 yards on 23 carries, took it in for the score on the first play of the possession.
Clinton scored twice in the second quarter to tie it. Jakwan Wilson scored from the 29, but Daunte Hall intercepted the 2-point conversion pass and the lead was trimmed to 14-6.
A fumble by Nizaya Hall gave the Dark Horses hope as Clinton went 56 yards in eight plays, with Smith scoring from the 1.
A 12-play drive to eat up most of the second-quarter clock put ED in front 21-14 at halftime.
Cavanaugh penetrated the goal line from the 2 on the march, with six Panthers toting the pig.
Bonilla helped ED salvage a third-quarter march when he booted a field goal from 38 yards. He has nailed all six of his field-goal attempts this season.
The 10-point margin would shrink as Smith added a 2-yard touchdown, 2-point conversion to Kirby’s long run.
Longtime rival WRH
is new playoff foe
ED and WRH have never met in the playoffs. It’s hard to believe but true. During the NCHSAA’s eight classifications, ED was always in the 2A or 2AA classification, while and WRH was in 1A or 1AA.
“This is the playoffs and it brings different ramifications with it,” said Holley, whose club nipped his alma mater WRH 24-21 on Oct. 22 in the Dog Pound. “There’s definitely more at stake. We’re trying to cherish the moment because its historic in that we’re meeting in the playoffs.
“But this is the playoffs and someone is going to have their season come to an end, while the other team will move on.”
Holley has prevailed over Kevin Motsinger’s club in four of the last five games. Overall, WRH is 13-7 in third-round games. ED is 4-9.
Both schools have cooled off since going to the state finals in 2017.
WRH lost in the third round in 2018 to Southwest Onslow. ED’s best advancement since then ended in a second-round loss at Randleman (29-20) in 2019.
Panther Paws
Gaby’s 1,329 yards and 22 TDs are tops among the Panthers, who have more supporting players than the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” Gaby has stepped up after the grad
- uation of KD McClarin, Duplin’s Elite co-Mr. Football last spring, and his brother Russell Gaby, the Defensive Player of the Year in Duplin, who now plays for UNC-Pembroke.
- Five other running backs have been used to perfection by Holley, the offensive coordinator of an attack he learned from his father Jack, the state’s second all-time winningest coach (412).
- Nizay Hall (59-472), Kade Kennedy (53-522), Daunte Hall (70-457), Quantez Whitley (39-346) a
- nd Drew Henderson (64-472) have combined for 22 more scores.
- Assistant coach Brian Aldridge, the founding father of ED football, who hand-picked Holley for the position, said earlier this season, “We’re coaching them up in hopes of being competitive against the best teams.”
- They may have indeed found a zenith, as the Panthers have made few turnovers and mistakes this season to change the complexion of a game. They’ve also improved offensively and defensively, although that was a strong point
at the start of the season for East D
- uplin. They’ve rallied from their snakebit 3-4 spring season, with each loss by a TD or less.
