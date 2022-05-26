TABOR CITY – Rilee Kiser had suffered a concussion and was forced to leave the game.
Lanie Thipgen got rocked, too, and was unable to play up to her normal standard.
Judith Reyes was already unavailable, having taken a red card during the regular season finale.
No. 9 East Duplin looked as cooked as a turkey midway through last Friday’s battle with No. 8 South Columbus.
But the Stallions needed overtime to shake off the pesky Panthers during a 2-1 win in the second round of the 2A state girls’ soccer tournament in Tabor City.
“It was a fairly even game until we ran out of gas,” said ED coach Joey Jones. “They were pretty good up front and we had to mark two girls constantly.”
The Panthers were playing on a “small field” on a hot day with a rare 5 p.m. start time. None of that made Jones happy.
But an early goal did.
Thigpen’s header off a free kick, her 18th goal of the season, put the East Central 2A Conference champs in front three minutes into the second half.
Lauren Clark added the equalizer with 18 minutes left in regulation and the defensive battle raged forward.
Olivia Clark drew a foul in the box and her penalty kick in the lower left corner of the goal was the difference in the game. The Stallions (15-3-1) thwarted the Panthers’ push for the final 17 minutes to advance to travel to No. 1 East Region seed Clinton.
“They’ll have to play an absolute perfect game to beat Clinton,” said Jones, whose club had two losses at the hands of the Dark Horses, an ECC rival for the previous four seasons. “Clinton’s got a good chance to make a run at a state title.”
East Duplin (14-9-1) opened up state tournament play by whipping No. 24 Whiteville 3-1 on Monday last week.
Riley Tate scored her 10th goal and assisted on another and Julie Oestergaard and Kisler added scores to beat the second-place team in the Waccamaw 1A/2A Athletic Conference.
Whiteville (13-4) and East Duplin were tied at 1-1 at halftime.
It was the Panthers’ first time in the second round since 2019. They exited last season following a 6-1 first-round loss to Wheatmore, did not play in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jones, who two seasons ago decided not to coach both the boys and girls teams, said next spring would be his last on the pitch barring unforeseen circumstances.
ED beat Clinton in its regular season finale in 2021 to split the regular season title with the Dark Horses.
“We had a successful season, winning two overtime matches against Southwest Onslow, and we played a some heavy out-of-conference teams (like Clinton) to get us ready for the better teams,” Jones said.
‘Dawgs, Tigers
taken down
in first round
No. 30 2A East seed Wallace-Rose Hill gave No, 2 Farmville Central a scare.
Bailey Gatton scored via an assist from Seydi Irula as the Bulldogs made their presence known in the playoffs despite a 3-1 loss.
Corinne Denham scored twice and Journee McDaniel once for the Jaguars (14-1), who were upset 4-0 by No. 14 Franklin Academy (12-5-1) in the second round.
It was the 11th score of the season for Gattton. Irula, who paced the attack with 19 goals, nabbed her second assist.
The Bulldogs finished 7-9-2.
James Kenan wound up 8-7-2 and wasn’t as fortunate to be in a competitive tournament game.
The No. 29 Tigers were thumped 9-0 by No. 4 Jordan-Matthews in Siler City on the same day