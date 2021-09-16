NEWPORT – For the better part of 12 minutes, East Duplin played like a champion.
The quick start was backed up with stellar defense as the Panthers drop-kicked Croatan 34-7 last Friday.
East Duplin (3-1) won for the second straight week by scoring 21 first-quarter points and dropping endless bombs on the Cougar’s offense.
“Our players flew around and it was good to see guys getting after it,” said Panther coach Battle Holley. “They got after it hard and fast, even if they were not always in the correct gap.
“It was probably our best defensive performance this year and in a while.”
Croatan went three-and-out three times in the opening quarter and had just one net yard of offense.
“I’m frustrated,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “I’m very frustrated. In the first half, I questioned our toughness. It goes back to the summer. We didn’t have our typical turnout this summer.
“They are stronger than us, because we averaged 16 varsity players at summer workouts. We didn’t get stronger. I told the guys to not get upset about it, because I begged and begged to get them out this summer, but they didn’t want to be out here.”
The Cougars (1-2) played at East Duplin’s level the next three quarters as the Panthers outscored them 13-7 while getting outgained 177-110 and holding a 10-8 edge in first downs the final three quarters.
“Croatan will play hard and play to the end, and we didn’t execute quite as well in the second half,” Holley said. “They did a good job at making adjustments.”
But the early lead kept East Duplin in control, even when there were cracks.
Croatan forced the visitors to punt for the first time on the Panthers’ first possession of the second half. However, a fumble on the Cougars’ second play of their drive set up East Duplin within 11 yards of paydirt. Two plays later, Avery Gaby scored from 1 yard out to give the Panthers a 28-0 advantage.
On their next possession, Croatan went 59 yards on 10 plays and finally got on the board with an Evan King 2-yard plunge. Nate Boal’s extra-point kick made it a 28-7 contest. Brayden Stephens carrying the ball five times for 34 yards during the march.
Offensive explosion
Avery Gaby ran the ball 12 times for 103 yards and a touchdown. Drew Henderson added 84 yards and a score and quarterback Nick Cavenagh had four monster completions and two scores.
RB Kade Kennedy (4-42) scored the final points for ED in the fourth quarter.
Cavenaugh got the Panthers started with a 15-yard scoring connection with Jackson Gause after Gaby had first-down runs of 16 and 6 yards and Nizaya Hall scampered for 8 in between.
Two big plays led to ED’s next score, a 3-yard run to the house for Henderson.
Teyshawn Johnson and Henderson unloaded for runs of 45 and 18 yards, respectively, to bring the pigskin inside the Croatan 10.
On ther next drive, ED drove to the Croatan 21 before turning it over on downs, but followed with a six play, 80-yard drive to up the ante to 21-0. Kennedy started it off with a 22-yard effort, and Cavenaugh had completions of 8 yards to Nizaya Hall, with Gaby, who finished it off with an 18-yard TD catch.
Defense dominates
East Duplin’s defense held Croatan to 132 total yards and forced 15 pass attempts that led to just 31 total yards. Croatan did not convert a third down in 10 tries and had just two of 10 on fourth down.
The Panthers also had solid play on special teams, and placekicker Darwin Bonilla was 4 of 5 on conversions.
“We had good success with punt returns,” Holley said. “A lot of our skill guys play on both sides of the ball. Gaby, for instance, played more defense, and our two halfbacks and wingbacks all play on defense. So they rotated in on defense when they could.”
Croatan didn’t move the first-down chains until the second play of the second quarter. Then the Cougars went 55 yards in nine plays with QB Evan King scoring .
Gaby came up with runs of 12, 13 and 19 yards before Kennedy rumbled into the end zone from 13 yards out.
Panther Paws
The former East Central 2A Conference rivals played for the first time since meeting in the first round of the 2A playoffs in 2019. East Duplin won that contest 21-13.
The teams also met in the second round in 2015, with the Panthers taking that game 34-7. The Cougars won their only ECC championship that season in a three-way tie with East Duplin and Northside-Jacksonville.
Stephens had 58 yards in 12 carries.
Gaby has run for 539 yards and seven scores in four games for a 135 yards-per-game average. Two of his three receptions have been touchdowns.
But ED’s four big pass plays alone went for gains of 18, 15, 14 and eight yards.
ED had 95 penalty yards, Croatan 20.
Gause’s 25 tackles for the season are a team high. Braxton Brown has 23, Hunter Jarman, Kade Kennedy and Daunte Hall have 17 apiece. Hall, who is averaging 18.6 yards on five punt returns and 14.3 on four kickoff returns, has both of ED’s interceptions.
Cavanaugh has thrown two picks but has four TD passes.
The Panthers travel to James Kenan on Friday for their ECC opener. The Tigers lead the all-time series 33-25. ED has won three of the last four games, but JK captured four in a row from 2012 to 2015. The series had been one in which one school captures several consecutive games until the other school goes on a streak of its own.
See Bill Rollins’ story on B1 for more about the series and the coaches’ quotes on Friday night’s game.
