BEULAVILLE – The turnaround for the East Duplin volleyball team is clear.
The Panthers are off to a 5-1 start and winning close matches.
Last season they were 1-5 at this point.
Longtime coach Susan Raynor returned last season and it took time for the Panthers to carve their way to a 10-10 mark.
But they were 8-4 in ECC play.
Last week, East Duplin avenged their lone loss with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Clinton.
The Dark Horses took a 2-0 lead, capturing games 25-21 and 25-22. ED responded with a pair of 25-23 wins, and sealed the win with a 15-8 tie-breaker.
ED had 26 kills as Rilee Kisler logged nine, Neyland Tate and Chandler Mobley six apiece and Makayla Jenkins’ five winners.
Tate added 36 assists, while Addyson Jarman registered six blocks, Carley Jenkins nine digs and Addison Tuck seven digs and six blocks.
ED captured its fourth straight 3-2 win a day later by topping Richlands 25-18, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23 and 15-11.
Jarman was huge with 12 kills and eight blocks. Mobley had eight kills, Kisler six blocks and Tate 32 assists.
The Panthers face James Kenan, North Duplin and Kinston this week, having already disposed of the Rebels once this season – 3-0 on Aug. 18.
Rebels, Bulldogs
also rolling along
North Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill have a combined record of 11-1, while James Kenan is 0-5.
The Bulldogs (6-0) pounded Spring Creek 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-10) as their lone match last week behind the power combo of Mary Hadden Braswell’s 11 kills and Bailey Gatton’s 10.
Tiffany Corum added seven winners.
WRH was to open ECC play against Southwest Onslow (3-3) on Tuesday in Teachey and then travel to always tough and reigning ECC champ South Lenoir today (Thursday).
Rebels double wins
over JK, Lejeune
North Duplin doubled up on two foes last week, beating both James Kenan and Lejeune for the second time this fall.
Reece Outlaw banged home six kills, while Lily Fulghum had 10 aces and 12 assists and Adaisha Bernal seven aces during the win over the Tigers (25-10, 25-18, 25-19).
Outlaw (six kills, five aces), Addy Higginbotham (five kills, six aces), Fulghum (five aces, five digs, 15 assists) and Kasey Jones (10 digs) made contributions in the 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-17) win over the Devilpups.
ND will not open Carolina 1A Conference play until facing Neuse Charter (6-2) on Sept. 13.
The Cougars were unbeaten in league play last season en route to a 26-3 mark and the state 1A finals where they lost to Union Academy (Monroe).