BEULAVILLE – Daunte Hall is one of the best snipers in the state.
And it would be tough to find a better defensive duo than Kade Kennedy and Jesse Clinesmith.
Chris Martin on the D-line has become a problem for running attacks.
Then there’s the play of Elam Moore in the secondary.
The East Duplin football team logged its third shutout in four games last Friday at Brian Aldridge Field.
The Panther’s offense likewise had its way behind running back Avery Gaby and quarterback Zack Brown.
It was all but over for Croatan by halftime as East Duplin roared to a 42-0 win.
The Panthers (3-1) host James Kenan (3-0) tomorrow night in the East Central 2A Conference opener for both teams.
Avery Gaby ran for 171 yards and four scores and Brown fired a pair of touchdown passes as the Cougars (2-2) left town with as many bruises to their egos as their bodies.
Defense on point
The only team to score on the Panthers this season has been Princeton, a 2A power which scored late in the game to win a 58-57 thriller in Johnston County.
Defensive coordinator Seth Sandlin’s defense has also logged shutouts against Richlands (55-0) and Dixon (45-0).
Hall, a 2A all-state player, had a pair of interceptions and seven tackles, including two for lost yardage. Moore added an interception, while Kennedy and Clinesmith evenly split 18 tackles and Martin added eight.
The unit limited the Cougars to 103 yards of total offense, five first downs and held on third down 10 of 13 times.
Offense firing
on all cylinders
Gaby scored twice in the first half and Brown had both of his touchdown strikes during that span as East Duplin surged to a 28-0 lead.
The Panthers scored on their first possession after Croatan got a rare first down.
Gaby scored from the 10 during a drive that saw Brown connect with Clinesmith for a 16-yard strike and Nizaya Hall rip off a 25-yard run.
Croatan moved the ball three yards forward in three downs before punting, which gave East Duplin possession at its own 47.
Runs by Kennedy and Hall set up Brown for a 19-yard strike to Teyshawn Johnson.
Moore intercepted quarterback Coleman Davis’ pass four plays later.
Another four plays later and into the second quarter, Brown found Clinesmith for a 19-yard touchdown catch to give East Duplin a 21-0 lead following Darwin Bonilla’s PAT.
East Duplin’s defense held on fourth-and-4 from the Cougar 36 and first-down runs by Kennedy, Nizaya Hall and Brown took it to the 3. When the Panther QB put the ball in the belly of Gaby he zipped into the end zone.
Jackson Gause’s interception toss ended East Duplin’s final possession of the first half.
While the Panthers dominated nearly every statistical category, they were also flagged 10 times for 140 yards.
Two penalties stopped the Panthers on their opening drive of the third quarter, yet they still had a chance at points before a missed field goal.
Then Daunte Hall picked off a pass and nearly scored, getting the ball to the 3, where Gaby scored the next play.
Hall’s second pick followed on Croatan’s next possession.
East Duplin’s final score might have been its most sensational as Gaby rolled 70 yards early in the fourth quarter.
Panthers’ Notebook
Brown hit on 7 of 13 passes for 142 yards. The junior is 19 of 30 for 457 yards and nine touchdowns this season for a whopping 146.5 QB rating. He’s yet to throw an interception. Gaby has 633 yards and 13 scores. Clinesmith and Johnson have combined for eight TDs. Kennedy leads the team in tackles.
The Panthers have a bye week after facing the Tigers. They could get tested by Kinston, but barring a major upset, expect the next big matchup to be Oct. 21 when they host Wallace-Rose Hill.
And for those who do not remember, East Duplin beat WRH en route to the ECC title last season, only to fall to the Bulldogs in the third round of the playoffs.
And few people in Duplin County will forget WRH made a run to the 2A finals.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com