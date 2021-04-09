BEULAVILLE — East Duplin had every reason to overlook Spring Creek last Friday in Beulaville.
But not with Battle Holley and Brian Aldridge on the sideline.
Holley, the Panthers’ current head coach, and Aldridge an assistant and the Father of East Duplin football, just had to keep their club engaged a little to dunk the Gators 63-0.
Spring Creek made a decision to leave the East Central 2A Conference in football two years ago, but agreed to play the two teams not in the league’s semifinal playoffs to meet an NCHSAA requirement and give the ECC two automatic playoff bids.
The Gators will limp into Goldsboro next week for their second ECC encounter of the spring, a season that became the plan when COVID-19 wreaked havoc on sports and global society in March of 2020.
East Duplin (2-4) lost its two ECC divisional matchups this season (Midway, Clinton) and like Goldsboro, is out of the league’s playoff loop. Their victory over blood-rival Wallace-Rose Hill didn’t count in ECC playoff consideration because they were in different three-team divisions.
The Panthers host Hertford County on Friday in their season finale.
ED dominated every phase of the game against the Gators, holding them to 47 net yards and just three first downs, while rolling to 390 yards of offense.
Senior running back Brady Johnson had 18- and 16-yard touchdown runs and a 20-yard scoring reception from Nick Cavenaugh in the first quarter.
Gavin Brinkley matched his 20-yard scoring play in the second period as ED pushed the margin to 34-0.
Jonathan Scarborough and Nizaya Hall chipped in with touchdowns before halftime.
Quartez Whitley and Jackson Gause added fourth-quarter scores, and ED’s defense checked in with a safety.
Senior FB/MLB Russell Gaby opened the scoring, while classmate KD McClarin’s 54 yards were second-most to Scarborough’s 83.
Stopping Bears’
passing attack
a top priority
East Duplin lost at Hertford County 43-21 in a 2019 regular-season clash. But Panther fans will more want to remember 2016 when ED carved out a 35-27 third-round playoff victory at home before falling in the 2AA East final to then-ECC member Northside-Jacksonville, which they had beaten earlier that season.
Hertford’s offensive balance comes in the way quarterback Tye Saxby distributes the ball.
Saxby, who is 69 for 122 for 1,203 yards in five games, has 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Moreover, he had four receivers with three touchdowns each — Bryant Williams with 18 catches for 351 yards, Kyree Pitt (14-271), Devin Edwards (13-266) and Elijah Winley (6-86).
McClarin leads ED in rushing with 533 yards in six games.
Gaby has 346 and is second in tackles with 46 to Braxton Brown (62). Daunte Hall has 40, and Avery Gaby and Josh Cottle have 34 apiece.
Russell Gaby (seven) and McClarin (four) have the most TDs.
All four of ED’s losses were one-play or one-possession setbacks.
The Panthers’ playoff fate was sealed with losses to Midway (42-40) and Clinton (28-27), but two other close encounters with 3A Jacksonville (32-27) and 2A Princeton (22-15) were difficult pills to swallow for East Duplin, which advanced to the state final in 2017 before falling to Lenoir Hibriten 16-14.
Yet perhaps the biggest loss was that McClarin and Gaby, who were the Duplin’s Elite All-County picks for Mr. Football and Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, will not be in the playoffs this spring.
Friday will be an encore performance for their senior pair.
It’s been a calendar year that is difficult to explain, and ED exclusion is just one of the baffling items.
Clinton and WRH play in the ECC final, where the winner gets the league’s No. 1 seed for the state playoffs and the loser is guaranteed a spot in the 2A bracket, which this season is shortened by one round by the NCHSAA.
