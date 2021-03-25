BEULAVILLE — Battle Holley might have wished his Panthers could have played Wallace-Rose Hill earlier in the season, which the schedule-makers had as an early regular-season game for years.
East Duplin entered the game 0-3, but had chances to win in each of its three loses, especially late in the games.
Last Friday, the Holley-led Panthers knocked off their bitter county rival 28-23. It was business as usual as ED beat the Bulldogs for the third time in four games. WRH had won seven of eight before that and leads the all-time series 39-18-2.
“None of that matters when these two teams play,” Holley said after the win. “It’s a county rivalry that everyone marks on their calendar.”
Holley, who played at Wallace-Rose Hill under his father Jack, the second winningest coach in NC prep history, is 4-6 against his former team since taking over the Panthers in 2011.
“It’s means a lot to our players, parents and community,” Holley said.
“Our defense played well in the first half and they (Bulldogs) made some adjustments in the second half when our offense stalled,” Holley said.
Panthers dominate
first-half action
Russell Gaby and KD McClarin combined for 148 yards and three scores as the Panthers rolled to a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter.
WRH regrouped to score two ore times but fell short again, a come-close trend that has produced losss in three of the past four games against its rival.
“They were fired up and we came to the field in our slippers and PJs,” Motsinger said. “Battle and coach (Brian) Aldridge had a great plan and stuck with it, and their kids played.
“We always play these guys in a funk and they’re over there like it’s the Super Bowl.”
Motsinger is 1-3 versus Holley and was 0-3 against the Panthers when he coached at James Kenan (2003-05).
Yet it was still a close encounter as two WRH defenders ran into one another going for a rolling football on an onside kick by Lon Chaney.
“That’s been our luck,” Motsinger said.
“The kid made a great kick and we find a way to get the football,” Holley said.
Those same breaks turned the opposite direction in ED’s late losses to Princeton, Jacksonville and Midway.
“We came ready to play,” Holley said. “I don’t think our guys ever lost their confidence. It hurts, no doubt, and we still have our backs against the wall.”
ED (1-3, 0-1) needs to beat Clinton on Friday ensure it has a chance at making the East Central 2A Conference’s semifinal playoff pairing. (See Picks story for a complete explanation.)
A loss to the unbeaten Dark Horses ends the Panthers playoff hopes. A win puts them into a three-way tie with Clinton and Midway. The two conference playoff teams from those three would be determined by a coin flip or a drawing.
“We’re going to do what we do but also try to go out there with the mindset of making our own breaks,” Holley said.
Breaks and scoring drives came early against WRH.
ED needed just four plays to strike first following a 17-yard Bulldog punt.
Gaby bolted for 32 yards on ED’s first snap. Brady Johnson took it to the 24, and two plays later quarterback Nick Cavenaugh found Jesse Clinesmith for an 11-yard score.
WRH, which had two penalties on its opening drive, was flagged again and forced to punt after three plays.
ED jumped on the second opportunity, too.
McClarin ran 12 yards and Johnson 19 to get the ball into the red zone. McClarin then toted the pig the final three times, scoring from the two.
WRH’s next series was pivotal as it found out Kanye Roberts would not be a weapon. Roberts, who hurt his ankle in the first half of the previous week’s victory over James Kenan, ran for 5 and 10 yards and never touched the ball again.
“There was no reason to play him in this situation,” Motsinger said. “He was clearly hurting on the second run. It’s more important for us to think about his future and our games where we will need him.”
So WRH carried on without one of the top backs in the region as Antoine Montgomery took over..
He ran for 31 yards on the first four snaps, and then nine more to take the ball to the ED 11.
Kaymond Farrior scored from the 9.
Yet ED’s offense responded, scoring in nine plays that all felt like chain-movers.
McClarin juked his way for 12, Johnson 11 and Gaby16.
Fifteen more yards by Gaby and McClarin put the ball at the two with a fourth-and-one. That brought up the a classic play written for the power-running Gaby, who pushed into the end zone as the lead ballooned to 21-7.
Gaby’s second score came on fourth-and-goal from the one in a series that ED would later find out was the wining score.
The formula remained the same: a steady diet of Gaby, McClarin with a dash of Johnson or Quartez Whitley thrown in for balance.
‘Dawgs come
charging back
Up 28-7, Panther fans sat back in their seats.
“We started executing, lining up properly and running the right plays, getting our blocking schemes down, and lo’ and behold the plays we called worked,” Motsinger said.
Pearsall’s score from the 3 capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive to bring life to WRH, down 28-14.
Farrior, who led both teams in rushing with 137 yards on 17 carries, had a key 27-yard effort, while Montgomery’s best haul was worth 14 yards.
WRH’s momentum stalled and so did ED’s.
The Bulldogs got the ball back midway through the fourth and drove 77 yards in 10 plays to cut the deficit to five points.
But by this time, Montgomery was on the sidelines nursing an injury.
“Reality is we play without our two best runners, our left guard, left tackle and right tackle, and at that point just don’t have the bodies,” Motsinger said so as to not make an excuse to discredit ED’s win, but to present the facts. “Yet we kept fighting.”
Pearsall’s two-point conversion following Farrior’s 10-yard score would be the final points of the evening.
The ensuing kickoff found its way into Gaby’s hands and the rest was history following his 7-yard run that extended the drive to allow Cavenaugh to take a victory knee on the next
Gridiron Notebook
The final stats were as close as the game, which amounted to ED having a 4-3 edge in TDs.
ED had more first downs (19 to 18) and more rushing yards (279 to 260). But WRH made good on 3 of 11 third-down plays, while ED was 1 of 6, and 2 of 5 on fourth down.
McClarin (8-56), Johnson (6-55) and Whitley (9-59) combined for 170 yards. Montgomery had 87 yards on 17 carries before leaving the game.
It was nearly a tale of two halves.
Motsinger said both teams suffered because of time missed because of the pandemic.
“We’re not blessed with a lot of Division I recruits or guys who are 6-4, so we build up our kids in the weight room,” he said. “Well none of that has happened last spring, summer and fall.
“To me that levels the playing field against teams that do not depend on that anyway. People can say what they want, but all of the injuries we are seeing now is also a direct result of that. You can’t play this game on a two-week notice.
“But credit those East Duplin kids for playing their hearts out.”
Yet ED faces a tough assignment in unbeaten Clinton.
“It will be our biggest challenge during a crazy year,” Holley said. “We’ll control what we can against a really good football team.
“Clinton is physical and we’ll have to match that and get to the football defensively. We have to play our best to have a chance at the end, take time off the clock and run our offense.”
A loss ends ED’s playoff hopes. A win forces a coin flip between ED, Clinton and Midway for two semifinal spots in the ECC’s mini playoff format to make sure it gets two teams into the state playoffs.
