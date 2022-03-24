BEULAVILLE – Scheduling the best competition, even if that means jumping to a higher classification, is a feeding factor for the success of the East Duplin girls soccer team.
“We play some of the strongest teams, year to year, in games, scrimmages and at places like Battle at the Beach,” said longtime Panther coach Joey Jones.
And the Panthers are starting a new trend as usual front runners in the East Central 2A Conference.
A 2-1 overtime win last Friday over Southwest Onslow was an early step in that direction.
“I really think it’s between us and Southwest, although you can never underestimate anyone,” Jones said before the match.
Junior Michele Hernandez popped in the winning goal in the first overtime after senior Emily Hernandez scored in the first half.
“The girls played hard and with good intensity,” Jones said. “Fairly even match. We executed pretty well with things we worked on and talked about in pre-game.”
Expect more big moments as the Panthers embark on a regular-season title, playing both league matches and solid non-conference programs.
East Duplin is a mix of veterans, young-and-ready-to or already contributing go-getters.
Starter Emily Hernandez and reserve Michele Hernandez both contributed for a team that can seem to have talent that pops up in the early spring like unexpected daises.
The Panthers are 5-3-1 overall and 2-0 in league play and have been playing without No. 1 goalie Riley Tate. The senior, who also plays defensive back, has an ankle injury. Jones hopes to have her on the field by the end of this week.
Freshmen Isla Miller and Raquel Chavarria De La Rosa has filled in during her absence, and will likewise see time in the cage in select games.
Senior Lanie Thigpen and juniors Alejandra Sarmiento and Judith Reyes lead the midfield, with Kelly Bonilla and Emily Hernandez on the right and left side, respectively.
Seniors Ella Fanning and Kaylyn Guzman are staples on defense. Michaela Sholar is the sweeper or center back.
Jones’ rotation includes Arely Hernandez, Jasmin Calderon, Gaby Herrera and Julie Osestergaard, an exchange student from Denmark.
Last spring, East Duplin lost to 3A White Oak and ECC foe Clinton to open the campaign and then won 11 straight before falling to Wheatmore in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
In the streak was a 3-2 revenge win over the Dark Horses, which moved to another conference after the NCHSAA’s annual four-year realignment process.
East Duplin had a large turnout for tryouts, leading to the emergence of a junior varsity team that has a 13-game schedule against many non-conference teams because most ECC schools do not field a JV squad.
“We had 40 and I had a choice, have 20-plus on one team and let go of 15-plus players or play some juniors on JV,” Jones said. “That was the only way to make it happen, and we’ve competed with everyone at that level.”
Jones, who coached both the boys and girls squad for close to two decades and now only the female squad, guided ED to an 11-3 mark in 2021 during season in which the NCHSAA limited schools to 14 games during the regular season, meaning predominantly league contests.
The Panthers’ three losses came at the hands of 3A schools White Oak, West Carteret and Richlands. They tied 3A Havelock.
It sounds unbelievable, but 13 players have scored a goal. Emily Hernandez has five, Thigpen three and Tate, Calderon, Bonilla, Reyes and Arely Hernandez all have directed in a pair.
