...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7
ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM EST
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
TEACHEY – The East Duplin basketball team used teamwork and 3-point shooting last Friday to log its third straight win.
Sallie Hatcher drilled in 12 points, Carrie Carr and Zakoya Farrior 10 apiece and Zoe Cavanaugh six as the Panthers improved to 7-7 overall and 3-2 in East Central 2A Conference play with a 44-19 triumph over winless Wallace-Rose Hill on Steve Robinson Court.
The Bulldogs hung with the Panthers for a quarter but in the second period sharp-shooting East Duplin turned an 8-4 advantage into a 26-9 halftime lead.
Hatcher started the onslaught with a 3-pointer and Cavanaugh and Carr followed with baskets as the lead ballooned to 15-6.
Hatcher, a junior letter-winner on a young team, then took over.
She nailed a bomb from the left and then an even longer 3-pointer on East Duplin’s next possession.
The Panthers had two other team plays before the extended intermission as Alejandra Sarmiento was set up for a hoop by Hatcher and then Cavanaugh found Carr on a fast break.
Sophia Sloan (11 points) did her best to get the Bulldogs within striking distance in the third. She hit two shots and Bailey Slowik added another as WRH trimmed the deficit to 27-16 half way through the quarter.
But East Duplin scored seven of the next 10 points to stretch it back to 37-18.
The fourth quarter was all about Farrior.
She hit a 3-pointer, turned an offensive rebound into a hoop, hit a 10-foot jump shot and set up Cavanaugh for an easy basket.
Farrior was also the hot hand on Wednesday in Richlands when the Panthers slipped past the Wildcats 25-23. The freshman scored 13 points as East Duplin rallied from a 15-7 halftime deficit.
Hatcher and Carr chipped in with six and four points respectively as East Duplin swept the series against their eastern N.C. Hwy. 24 rival.
One night earlier a balanced attack and 50 percent shooting from the field lifted East Duplin over South Lenoir 49-43.
Hatcher netted 16 and had five assists and five steals.
Carr had a double-double with 10 markers and 10 rebounds.
JaMyah Pickett dropped in 11 points and Farrior 10.
East Duplin travels to James Kenan on Friday.
The Tigers (1-11, 0-5) lost to North Lenoir 51-40 on Tuesday and 63-32 to Southwest Onlsow (12-1, 5-0) on Friday in Warsaw. East Duplin beat James Kenan 43-36 on Jan. 6 in Beulaville in the competitive Duplin County rivalry.
Rebels rock to
three more wins
North Duplin opened up Carolina 1A Conference play with a pair of wins as it seeks to repeat as league champs.
The Rebels (11-1, 2-0) played without leading scorer Reece Outlaw on Tuesday but it made little difference as Addy Higginbotham scored 20 points and Tateyawna Faison tossed in 19 and hauled down 16 rebounds. Kasey Jones added six points.
North Duplin blew the lid off the roof in the fourth with a 18-5 spurt.
Two days later, Outlaw returned and fired in 25 points and made five steals in a 60-40 victory over Bear Grass Charter in Williamston.
Higginbotham did her part as well with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
On Friday, ND’s triple threat combined for 39 points during a 45-26 win over Lakewood in Calypso as Outlaw threw down for 18, Higginbotham 13 and Faison eight.
The Rebels travel to Union (7-5, 1-1) on Tuesday and host Rosewood (0-13, 0-2) on Friday.