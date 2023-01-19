TEACHEY – The East Duplin basketball team used teamwork and 3-point shooting last Friday to log its third straight win.

Sallie Hatcher drilled in 12 points, Carrie Carr and Zakoya Farrior 10 apiece and Zoe Cavanaugh six as the Panthers improved to 7-7 overall and 3-2 in East Central 2A Conference play with a 44-19 triumph over winless Wallace-Rose Hill on Steve Robinson Court.

