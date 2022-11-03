...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Friday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Coaches Hugh Martin, left, Brad Rhodes and the Rebels had no answers for Hobbton.
JACKSONVILLE – For one quarter Southwest Onslow played a ball-possession game that East Duplin head coach Battle Holley has mastered.
The usually contending Stallions, who are near the end of one of the program’s worst seasons (2-7 overall, 2-4 ECC), took the opening kickoff from their own 28 and methodically moved the chains five times on 19 plays before a holding penalty led to a 26-yard field goal by Oliver Reyes.
They then corraled the Panther offense into a three-and-out.
But the upset bid lost its luster quickly after a punt by ED’s Zack Brown, when Quaydo Holder fumbled it away.
East Duplin (9-1, 6-0) got back on track by scoring 42 unanswered points en route to a 42-10 win to clinch the East Central 2A Conference title for the second consecutive season and fifth in the past eight years.
Avery Gaby scored three times, Nizaya Hall twice and quarterback Brown connected with Hall for another touchdown as the Panthers stormed past the Stallions (2-7, 2-4), whose lone wins have come against North Lenoir (1-9, 0-6) and South Lenoir (2-8, 1-5).
Collecting titles
The crown was the fifth for Holley in 11 seasons at East Duplin. He also nabbed titles in 2015 (3-way tie) 2016 and 2017, a season in which the Panthers advanced to their only state championship appearance.
He had close calls in 2011 and 2013, his first two seasons in Beulaville. But 6-1 marks in both seasons included a loss to league champ Northside-Jacksonville.
It is the sixth title of his coaching career. He won a conference banner in 2008 while coaching Kinston, a team he took to the East Region final for the first time in school history. He stayed in Lenoir County for two seasons before coming to ED as an assistant to Brian Aldridge, the patriarch of Panther football in 2010 and taking over the top spot the next season.
His first head job was at Wallace-Rose Hill, his alma mater and a school his father, the late Jack Holley, coached and became the state’s all-time wins leader for 15 years before being passed by Murphy coach David Gentry in 2021.
The younger Holley, who went 9-4 in his lone season in Teachey, has established a program in Beulaville that is second to none.
Holley, who is 134-54 for his career and 103-44 at East Duplin, was named head coach for the East at next summer’s annual East-West All-Star game in Greensboro. The game is for players who graduated in June, and after this year will be played after the fall football season has concluded.
Holley was an East assistant coach in 2018.
Playoff time
ED grabbed the No. 2 seed in the 2A playoffs and will host No. 31 North Pitt (4-6) on Friday on Brian Aldridge Field.
A win would likely pit the Panthers against James Kenan (8-2) in the second round. The Tigers (8-2), who finished third in the ECC are seeded No. 15 and host No. 18 Camden County (6-4). ED beat JK 21-14 on Sept. 16. The survivor from that game will more than likely run into No. 7 Clinton (9-1), whose lone loss was to Wallace-Rose Hill (35-18).
Princeton (9-1) nabbed the top seed, in part because of a 58-57 win over ED on Aug. 26. WRH (8-2) is in the top portion of the bracket, which means the Panthers would not run into their longtime foe until the East Region finals, should both schools win four straight. ED beat WRH 13-12 in the regular season.
Last year, the Panthers also won their conference game 24-21 but the Bulldogs took the third-round playoff rematch 21-17.
Taming the Stallions
Gaby, who ran for 133 yards on 18 carries, scored two of his three TDs in the second quarter. Brown and Hall hooked up for a 26-yard end zoner as ED led 21-3 at halftime.
Hall contributed TD runs of 31 and 2 yards in the third with a 42-yard Gaby score sandwiched in between.
SWO had a meaningless fourth-quarter tally in a game that was more about fine tuning for the Panthers than a super-competitive 48 minutes of football. ED got pushed early and then delivered a series of blows for which the Stallions had no answers.
Mike linebacker Jackson Gause led the Panthers with 10 tackles.
Brecken Bowles had nine takedowns, including two for lost yardage and forced a fumble. Lineman Josh Coates came through with seven tackles, including two for lost yardage.