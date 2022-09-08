BEULAVILLE – East Duplin is back on track as Richlands returns to the drawing board following the Panthers’ 55-0 victory on Brian Aldridge Field.
The Panthers (2-1), who recovered nicely following a last-second 58-57 loss at Princeton, have beaten their non-conference foe 13 straight times.
Richlands (1-2) was coming off a 7-6 win over rival Southwest Onlsow, breaking a 32-game skid.
East Duplin started quickly and never let up on the throttle, scoring via its ground attack, through the air and from its defense.
“I’m happy we came out ready to play from the get-go after the loss to Princeton,” said ED coach Battle Holley, who has a career mark of 136-53. “This was a game to see what we are made of.”
Holley’s offense got an unexpected push from the passing of junior quarterback Zack Brown, who threw a pair of touchdown passes. They augmented the Panthers’ always productive running attack led by Avery Gaby, who ran for 136 yards and two scores and also caught one of Brown’s tosses for 26 yards.
Brown has seven TD passes in three games.
“It gives us another threat,” Holley said of the passing game. “We spend a lot of time in practice on it. If you can play pitch-and-catch in practice you can do it in a game. Zach’s got a good arm and we’ve got some guys with good speed. But it’s hard when you are getting six to seven yards running the ball.”
Gaby bolted 30 yards for the first score and Brown found Teyshawn Johnson for TD catches of 60 and 16 yards. All-state DB Daunte Hall put zing into the crowd with a 72-yard punt-return score, his second of the season.
It was 26-0 after the first quarter and East Duplin’s defense was just getting started. Josh Coates (10 tackles), Jesse Clinesmith (7), Kade Kennedy (6), plus roaming LB Jackson Gause caused havoc on the Wildcats at nearly every point of attack.
ED’s line dominated the war in the trenches, squeezing the gaps of the Wildcats spread attack.
Gaby scored two more times in the second quarter and his backfield mates added to the brew as Nizaya Hall and Kennedy added a 23- and 18-yard scores, respectively.
Kennedy has been a Swiss Army knife for the Panthers, having played at strong safety, on the defensive line and as an inside linebacker.
“He’s a great kid, a team player who works hard in practice,” Holley said.
ED went in front 48-0 and got its final touchdown as Clinesmith scooped up a fumble and returned it 17 yards.
Mekhi Mack (10-67) produced the bulk of the Wildcats’ offense, which was limited to 66 yards after subtracting 35 yards on rushing plays. The “D” was also rough on QB Caleb Simco, who was 5 of 12 for 48 yards. Julian Theil caught a pass for 25 yards and Elijah two for 19 yards. Richlands was 1 of 10 on third downs and punted six times.
Meanwhile, the Panthers cranked out 379 yards and just two points less than it did in the loss to Princeton.
Next
East Duplin, which has 16 seniors on its roster, hosts Croatan (2-1) on Friday. Richlands returns home to welcome South Lenoir (1-2).
The Croatan ground game features three-year starter Brayden Stephens, who ran for 244 yards and three TDs in last Friday’s 18-7 win over East Carteret.
The Panthers open up ECC play the following week by hosting James Kenan (3-0). The Tigers will enter the game following their bye week.
“We’ve got to get better,” Holley said. “We want to play our best at the end of the season, and it starts in practice. Good teams look forward to practice.”
South Lenoir gave Midway a scare Friday before falling 22-14.
.Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com