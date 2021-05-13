BEULAVILLE — No sport got slammed more by the COVID-19 pandemic than high school baseball, as teams in North Carolina played a handful of games in early March of 2019 before a nation came to a standstill.
Spring sports, in-person school and any form of player development were put on hold.
“It was 13 months of nothing,” said East Duplin baseball coach Brandon Thigpen. “Thirteen months without playing, and 13 months without structure.
“Across the board, our kids lost a year of experience.”
The Panthers were looking at a rebuilding season in 2020 after a three-year run inspired by shortstop Stancil Bowles.
This spring’s roster has just a few players with varsity experience, including seven seniors and four juniors, with a trio of sophomores and a freshman who will play key roles.
Experience is a vague word this season.
“We have some first-year varsity players who are seniors,” Thigpen said. “They lost a season. We have juniors who needed their first season.
“We are definitely a young team.
Thipgen, a former Panther player who also starred at Methodist College, saw his team struggle during a 9-8, eight-inning loss to Spring Creek to open the season.
“It’s a challenge to get these kids where they need to be physically and mentally,” Thigpen said. “We have two or three weeks to do it, not two or three months.
“That was the kind of loss that could come back to haunt us. We didn’t have our heads into that game.”
ED recovered to throttle the Gators 11-1 two days later and lost to Jacksonville 6-1 in its only game last week.
The loss to the Cardinals won’t hurt much since this season the NCHSAA limits schools to 14 games, and only counts conference games when determining playoff qualification.
“There’s no room for error,” Thigpen said. “We don’t have five or six nonconference games to get ready. You have to hit the ground running.
“You have to stay hot for 12 or 13 games, which is a half a season, and that’s tough.”
Two of the Panther spark plugs are right-handed pitcher Logan Brown and leadoff hitter Brady Johnson in center field, who can also play at second base, while Brown will be at first base when not on the hill.
Both are seniors. Johnson is a team player, and that was seen in football, when he rarely left the field as his speed and hustle were inspiring.
“He has an unbelievable character and a quiet confidence,” Thigpen said. “He’s steady and keeps everyone up, and he finds ways to get on base.”
Brown hits in the No. 3 hole in the lineup.
“He’ll keep us in games with his arm and give us some big hits,” Thigpen said of his senior, who played basketball in the winter.
Senior Jordan Bond and Andrew Smith will also seek time at second base.
When Brown is on the mound, he’ll throw to a familiar target, Chase Pierce, who played significantly as a freshman for ED in 2018.
“He’s the quarterback of our infield, been around and knows the expectations,” Thigpen said. “If he’s disciplined at the plate, he’ll have a good year there as well.”
Left-hander Jackson Gause, a sophomore, will take a turn in the rotation, and also play first base.
Cavenaugh, also a southpaw, will be in the mound mix as well, as will Dylan Bond, who could be the first reliever called into a game.
Two talented underclassmen will be tested under pressure as freshman Zach Brown starts at third base and sophomore Brecken Bowles at shortstop. He is he younger brother of Stancil Bowles.
“We’re real young on the left side,” Thigpen said. “Zack’s got a lot of talent and a chance to become special down the road.
“Brecken’s also a good young player who is playing one of the most difficult positions on the field. Jordan (Bond) is also a guy I can plug anywhere in the infield.”
Cavenaugh will play in left field, and got a couple months of pressure experience as quarterback for the Panthers’ football team.
He hits second in the lineup.
“He’s capable of attacking the strike zone on the mound and being a productive hitter for us in the No. 2 spot,” Thigpen said.
Dylan Bond and Bret Jarman are vying for time in right field.
East Duplin and Midway have been the class of the East Central 2A Conference the previous two seasons (2018 and 2019).
But Spring Creek has a solid program, with improving Goldsboro, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill expected to play bigger spoiler roles than in the recent past.
