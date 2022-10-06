BEULAVILLE – On paper, Wallace-Rose Hill has twice as many wins as East Duplin.
On the soccer pitch, games of rock, scissors and paper are meaningless.
That was proven last Thursday when Duplin County’s best rivalry went to the Panthers, a 4-2 match in which East Duplin dominated for much of the evening before a rally tied it at 2-2.
But head coach Blake Lanier’s squad punched in a goal in each of the two overtime sessions that followed for its biggest win of the season.
“We’ve finally got to a point where we are healthy is part of the reason,” said Lanier, “and we also played well that night as we did our previous game (a 6-0 win over South Lenoir). Lanier is a former Panther player who took over the reins this fall. He is also the boys’ head basketball coach.
“Things are headed in the right direction and there’s a chance we can end up with double-digit wins. But some of it happened against Spring Creek when we starting playing to win by not trying to do too much. Maybe we’ve finally clicked and we’ve figured out how to put it in the back of the net.”
East Duplin, 5-8-2 overall and 3-2 in East Central 2A Conference play, never trailed and went in front on a Yoskar Canales goal late in the first half.
WRH (8-4-2, 3-1-1) tied it late in the second half via a score by Nelson Romero.
But three minutes later Cesar Baldomero connected on a penalty kick to put ED in front 2-1.
The Bulldogs were relentless, though, as Romero tied it with time running out to force the extra session.
Ivan Ramirez then took control and scored a goal in each of the 10-minute sessions for the final margin of victory.
WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz said the Panthers’ fans and hustle by their players made a significant difference.
“They won every 50-50 ball and I thought the support they got from the crowd helped them a lot,” he said. “They should have scored two or three goals in the first half, but Andy (Argueta) kept us in the game. They played smarter than us. I thought the whole game that they just wanted it more. We weren’t connecting.”
Yet Diaz was happy with the effort of his Bulldogs on an off night.
“We continued to battle when we were trailing and that was one of the best things that we can be proud of for this game,” he said.
Lanier said the win could be a message of things to come, although he said his Panthers have to stay hungry and keep up the same intensity.
“It was big, but I don’t want our players to be satisfied with a win in the middle of the season,” he said. “We’ve had some injuries to key players and their return has also been a factor.”
Diaz said he was unsure if his players saw the loss as a wakeup call.
“We’ve been out of school (because of Hurricane Ian) and not able to process it,” he said. “And we’ve been unable to practice, making it tough to get feedback and talk about the adjustments that are needed.”
WRH had to go from that match head-first into a game with ECC leader James Kenan (12-0-1, 5-0) on Monday of this week. Two days later the Bulldogs were slated to travel to Southwest Onslow. They whipped the Stallions 5-1 on Sept. 12 in Teachey, but Diaz remains concerned.
“It will be a battle against James Kenan, a very good soccer team,” he said. “We were fortunate to get three early goals against Southwest. They’re a smart and scrappy team.”
East Duplin faces the Stallions on Tuesday in Jacksonville and then travels to Warsaw to face the Tigers today (Thursday).
Rebels streak
ends vs. Eagles
North Duplin lost its first three matches this season but rebounded to go 9-0-1 in next next 10 games.
That streak came to a halt on Wednesday last week with a 5-1 loss at Rosewood.
“We just have to work even harder on becoming a better soccer team,” said ND coach John Ross. “The chemistry on the team is great, led by our team captains for this year are Antonio Rosas-Martinez and Erik Rosas.
“The boys play hard in every game.”
Antony Meji set up Georvanie Ayala for the Rebels’ lone goal as the Eagles led 3-1 at the midway point.
Meji, who leads Duplin County in goals with 23, provided a hat trick earlier in the week during a 5-0 victory over Union.
It was 1-0 at halftime before the junior striker took over.
Ayala added a score and Crismy Gonzalez-Vazquez notched a goal and an assist.
ND (8-4-1, 3-1) was sert to travel to Hobbton (8-4, 4-0) early this week and then to Smithfield for a match with Neuse Charter (5-5, 1-3).
