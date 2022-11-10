BEULAVILLE – Home.
There’s no place like it if you are the East Duplin football team, which last Friday remained unbeaten on Brian Aldridge Field with a 71-16 trouncing of North Pitt in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
The No. 2 seeded Panthers (10-1) continue to get home cooking this Friday with a big rematch against No. 15 James Kenan (9-2).
East Duplin has won nine straight overall since a 58-57 loss to Princeton, and fell in Beulaville just twice last season, to Princeton and in the third round of the playoffs to Wallace-Rose Hill.
The Panthers tripped the Tigers 21-14 on Sept. 16 in Beulaville.
“It’s two good football teams and we’ll have to be physical and take care of the ball to win,” said ED coach Battle Holley, who is 6-5 against the Tigers during his tenure at ED, with wins in five of the past six.
“Whenever two good teams play it will almost always come down to making fewer mistakes.”
Miscues definitely played a role in the regular season matchup.
JK was up 7-0 on the Panthers and inside the 5-yard line ready to chalk up a two-touchdown lead before a fumble ended the first-quarter drive.
ED recovered and went in front 14-7 by halftime, then chewed off eight minutes of the third-quarter clock to go in front by two scores.
“We’ll do what we do and hope we do it well,” Holley said. “If we do that we can let the chips fall where they may. We’ll be ready and I’m sure James Kenan will be too. “It will be important to win the field position and special teams.
“I like where we are offensively, but we’ll have to stay on our blocks longer and hold them a little more on defense.”
The Panthers’ only other close encounter this season was a 13-12 grudge match win over WRH on Oct. 21. The Bulldogs, who finished second in the ECC via a 38-31 overtime win over JK the next week, travels to face Elizabeth City Northeastern.
“We play two physical teams from Duplin County in our conference and all you have to do is look at the scores to see how little difference there is between the three of us,” Holley said. “You don’t have to be a genius to know it’s a game we can win or lose.
“We came out ready to play (against North Pitt), but made some mistakes on both sides of the ball we cannot do against James Kenan. But we also played well offensively in the first half and defensively were solid, including a couple of interceptions with how we put pressure on the quarterback.”
Playoff talk
The ED-JK survivor gets the winner of No. 7 Clinton (9-1) and No. 18 South Granville (6-5). The Dark Horses’ only setback was to WRH (35-18), and it’s not hard to figure out they are a big favorite to have a rematch with a Duplin team.
And winning big in 2A has proven tough for Duplin teams. WRH has the county’s only two 2A state crowns in football (1994, 2017), and ED got to the finals in 2017.
Yet 2A’s weakest pairing of eight this week features No. 3 Whiteville (9-1) at home against Edenton Holmes (8-3). Whiteville, of course, is coached by JP Price, a former WRH assistant under his father Joey, who won five titles in 1AA and 1A from 2009 to 2016.
No. 1 Princeton is the favorite of the East 2A bracket.
Run ‘other Panthers’
off the field early
East Duplin blew the Panthers from Bethel off the field early last Friday, scoring seven times in the opening quarter and three more before building a 56-16 halftime lead.
Avery Gaby, who hit pay dirt five times during the win, punched it in three times in the first quarter.
His first was a 47-yard reception from Zack Brown. He also had scoring runs from 4 and 1 yard.
The “Halls” chipped in with two more first-quarter TDs. Nizaya Hall scored from the 2 and Daunte Hall went in from the 26.
Brown added throwing scores of 40 yards to Teyshawn Johnson in the next quarter and 3 yards to Nate Jones in the fourth. Gaby came through with ED’s lone third-quarter TD while Nizaya Hall notched his second score in the final quarter.
Brown is Duplin County’s top passer, hitting on 47 of 77 for 1,068 yards and 14 TDs versus four interceptions.
Yet he’s just icing on the cake of Holley’s Wing T offense that is led by Gaby, whose 31 TDs are the most in Duplin County this fall.
The senior has run for 1,449 yards, which is almost a single yardstick from last season’s 1,458 yards, a campaign in which he scored seven fewer times (24) than this fall.
Second back Nizaya Hall, also a senior, is likewise ahead of his 2021 production. Hall has 613 yards and 11 TDs as compared to 519 yards and 7 scores the previous season.
ED also suffered a blow in the preseason when rising star Drew Henderson (472 yards, six TDs was injured in a vehicular accident and forced to miss the entire season.
Stepping up to fill the void is Daunte Hall (259 yards) and Kade Kennedy (331 yards). Each has four scores.
So offensively, the Panthers have been a scoring machine, averaging 48 points per game, while giving up just over 11 per outing.
‘D’ also roars
The biggest surprise on defense is the play of Brecken Bowles, a former grid player whose best sport is baseball. He had a team-high 12 tackles against North Pitt and is third on the club in takedowns with 73. Kennedy’s 93 is tops with Mike LB Jackson Gause checking in with 85.
O-linemen Chris Martin (63), Rodrigo Sanchez (59), Josh Coates (54) and Jesse Clinesmith (50) have combined on defense for 226 tackles.
The secondary is led by Daunte Hall, who has 66 tackles and six interceptions. Nizaya Hall has four picks.
Daunte Hall had eight tackles and an interception against North Pitt, while Coats registered nine tackles and forced two fumbles.