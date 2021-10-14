BEULAVILLE – Duplin County’s three 2A soccer teams have rivalries that often bring out the best in an underdog, and often that word does not apply.
For example, 2A East Duplin tagged a loss on 1A Wallace-Rose Hill teams on the verge to one of three state titles.
East Duplin struck again last week by foiling favored James Kenan 3-2 in Beulaville.
It was the first East Central 2A loss for the Tigers in 22 league games.
“They played well, moved the ball over the field and kind of took us out of our game,” said James Kenan coach Mitchell Quinn. “We missed a bunch of opportunities in front of the net. But it is what it is.”
It was the first big win for Raul Hernandez, the Panthers second-year coach who replaced ED’s program founder Joey Jones.
“We were ready and competed, and being at home gave us an edge,” Hernandez said. “It was big. This gives us a moral boost. This was a victory we have worked for and waited to happen.
“We work hard and sometimes things don’t go our way. We have a lot we can accomplish in the next three weeks.”
Edgar Madrid, Darwin Bonilla and Alan Roblero notched goals for the Panthers, who improved to 8-7-1 overall and 4-3-1 in the league.
Erick Marquez and Eddie Maldonado scored for the Tigers, who held an 11-10 advantage in shots. JK goalie Mario Funez, a Duplin’s Elite first-team player from the spring season, made nine saves.
“We missed three or four really good shots and they missed three or four on the goal line that the goalie saved,” Hernandez said.
James Kenan had last lost a league game on Oct. 7, 2019 to WRH. That year the Tigers rallied to tie the Bulldogs for the regular season title. JK went unbeaten in the league and regular season in 2020, which was moved to the late-winter/early spring of 2021 by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tigers ensured their spot atop the league on Monday of last week with a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs.
Shortly thereafter WRH went into quarantine.
The Bulldogs are 9-3-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the ECC, and have a better chance to overcome the Tigers than the Panthers, who have three league losses. Yet as mentioned, Duplin games are rivalries that bring about unpredictable results.
“It came down to three simple mistakes,” said WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz. “Us not getting a ball cleared out of the box, a ball that goes through the normally great hands of our goalie and the last 30 seconds where we just kind of cleared out of the box on a score.
Maken Augustine, Adrian Capistran and Angel Velazquez had goals for JK.
“Set pieces hurt us. Credit James Kenan because we had their number and that team just didn’t quit,” Diaz said. “It’s a one-game-at-a-time approach for us the rest of the way.”
Duplin rivalries start
again in two weeks
The three county ECC schools will continue their battles on Oct. 25 when WRH travels to East Duplin and two days later when the Tigers host the Bulldogs.
WRH was unable to play its scheduled match against Southwest Onslow. It will be made up on Oct. 19.
But none of the threesome can overlook foes they face this week.
ED is likely to have an easy go of it against winless Kinston, but will be challenged to the max by Clinton, which is 11-2-1 overall and 5-0 and atop its conference. Clinton moved from the ECC after four seasons following the NCHSAA’s four-year realignment. And all three put the Dark Horses on their schedule.
JK tied Clinton 1-1 earlier, and WRH’s game with the Dark Horses was a Covid-19 casualty as the Horses were in the protocol.
This week, the Tigers will have it easier with games against South Lenoir (4-8-1, 2-4) and winless Kinston (0-7, 0-7).
Rebels slip past
Neuse Charter
North Duplin handed Neuse Charter its first loss in the Carolina 1A Conference last Wednesday in Calypso when Geovanie Ayala set up Anthony Mejia for a second-half goal in a 1-0 win.
The Rebels fired 13 shots on goal with Ayala taking five, Danny Velaquez-Lopes four and Mejia and Crimsy Gonzalez a pair each.
Otherwise North Duplin (2-6, 2-3) and Neuse (7-5-1, 3-1) played on even ground.
Two days earlier Ayala netted a single goal in a 5-1 loss to Hobbton. Xander Mele was credited with the assist. The Wildcats led 3-0 at the break.
