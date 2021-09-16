BEULAVILLE – The new East Central 2A Conference does not have Clinton as a member.
That’s both too bad — and fortunate — for the three Duplin County schools.
The loss of the Dark Horses, a longtime soccer power, and Spring Creek, a school far better than most on the pitch, opens the door even wider for a Duplin school to win it all.
Conference play started this week as East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan entered as the favorites.
While the threesome have had their moments getting it together in the nonconference schedule, they are nonetheless ahead of the ECC field in terms of wins and playing against high-caliber competition.
They have combined for an 8-7-1 mark and could feast on Lenoir County, which includes winless Kinston, South Lenoir (1-3-1) and North Lenoir (1-5-2), plus Southwest Onslow (1-4-1).
So a run by two or all three Duplin schools in the league could be on the horizon.
The Duplin County clashes started on Monday when East Duplin traveled to James Kenan.
The Tigers won the ECC in the 2020 season, which was moved to the spring of 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two schools tied for the title the previous season. WRH took the crown in 2019 and Clinton in 2018, during a season that saw the Dark Horses capture an NCHSAA 2A title.
Longtime East Duplin coach Joey Jones left two seasons ago, and it has been a struggle for the Panthers during the 5-6-1, 4-5 spring season and a 9-11, 5-7 campaign in 2019.
The Panthers are rebuilding under Raul Hernandez.
“Half of our team is new and inexperienced, so we’ve been training on getting them to know the game, technique, fitness and a lot of game situation drills,” Hernandez said. “We’ve got freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior starters, and so far have played a lot of teams that were mostly juniors and seniors.”
Hernandez’s club is off to a 3-3-1 beginning with a 7-1 win over Wilson Prep on Sept. 1 overshadowing a 4-1 loss to Croatan (4-1) two days earlier.
“Our biggest problem so far has been communication on the field,” Hernandez said. “But they’re learning quickly. The team chemistry and team camaraderie is great now. They’re eager to learn everything we show them in practice and they’re doing a good job of making it show up in games.”
Edgar Madrid, an all-county player in the spring, leads the Panthers with five goals.
“He’s stepped up and is doing some really good things for us,” Hernandez said. “He’s an attacking center mid and a slashing forward who can score goals.”
Midfielder Leo Venegas has been getting it down all over the pitch for the Panthers.
“He’s a workhorse, a player who gives us 110 percent wherever I put him,” Hernandez said of his senior who is a playmaker and scorer.
Victor Campos has moved from the defense to a midfield role.
“We want to use his pace, power and speed more, and he’s learning a lot of things about being an attacking midfielder,” Hernandez said. “We need to take advantage of his skills. He’s got a great shot and is solid with both feet.”
Javire Arevalo is the other attacking midfielder for East Duplin.
“He knows how to attack and how to defend, and gives us strength in the middle so we can be more aggressive,” Hernandez said.
Junior Darwin Bonilla has three goals and is also doing well as a placekicker for the football team on Friday nights.
“He’s got some quality goals for us and is learning every day,” Hernandez said. “He’s pushing hard and showing up.”
Goalie Alan Guerrero, a sophomore, has held his own in the cage.
“He knows he’s got to learn how to jump fire, and although his height is an issue he controls the ball well,” Hernandez said.
Sophomore midfielder Lazaro Rayes. has likewise played well in his varsity debut, according to the coach.
“Right now our main goal is to win the conference, although I would have to consider James Kenan the favorite,” Hernandez said. “But I feel we’re ready to work hard to make a run.
“I’m excited about playing conference games.”
ED was “stormed” out of a nonconference game with Clinton on Wednesday and then the weather forced the match to be canceled. It will likely not be made up, since most weeks schools have to play two conference matches.
Tigers rock Raiders,
rained out vs. Rams
James Kenan’s match against Greene Central was rained out last Thursday, but the Tigers pounded Midway 8-0 the previous day.
JK (3-2-1) was to host Richlands a day after its rivalry match with East Duplin, and was scheduled to meet Dixon in Warsaw today (Thursday).
The Tigers have shown a past tendency to be slow starters before a midseason kick turns them into contenders. That was particularly true in 2018 and 2019 and not as much in 2020, a season in which JK had just one loss – to eventual 2A champion Dixon.
Rebels fall,
in quarantine
Geovania Ayla scored a pair of goals on Tuesday last week during North Duplin’s 4-2 loss to Midway, and then the Rebels were put into quarantine following positive tests for the Covid-19 virus.
Crimsy Gonzalez assisted on one of Ayla’s scores, and Xander Mele had five saves in goal as ND fell to the Raiders for the second time this season.
North Duplin can return to the field on Friday, Sept. 17.
Crusaders rebound
to bounce Patriots
Freshman David Paz drilled in three goals and sophomore Heinze Mondragon two as Harrells Christian Academy beat Wilmington Christian 7-2 last Tuesday in Harrells.
Jose Julian Najera added a goal and assist and Jakob Funes a cage ringer as HCA rebounded from its first loss of the season – a 4-3 setback to Parrott Academy in a match the Crusaders led 3-0.
HCA was to get a rematch against Parrott this week on Tuesday. The Crusaders travel to Apex today (Thursday) for a match against Thales Academy.
