BEULAVILLE – Riley Tate is an igniter on the soccer pitch.
She’s also a solid goalie who uses her speed and skill in the cage.
East Duplin coach Joey Jones moved Tate from the net to the wider field, and the move helped rally the Panthers past Southwest Onslow 4-2 in overtime last Friday to capture the East Central 2A Conference regular-season title.
“In the last 25 minutes, I moved her out because she had fresh legs,” said Jones, who often raves about the all-round talent and athletic ability of his senior. “Whether or not that had anything to do with our play is also a question.”
Yet Jones had done this maneuver against Havelock in a similar situation while trailing 2-0 during a game the Panthers would rally to tie.
This time they took it two steps forward after the Stallions (12-4-2, 7-2) took a 2-0 halftime lead on scores by Olivia Carr and Taylor Carper.
And Jones and his squad didn’t want to let sole possession of the ECC title slip away. They didn’t want to share the title or play an extra match to decide the No. 1 seed for the NCHSAA’s 2A playoffs.
“We wanted it and remembered,” said Jones, whose club had to share the crown with Clinton last season. “Our girls just didn’t quit. The rotation basically stayed the same. But Riley gave us a lift, one we needed.
East Duplin (13-7-1, 10-0 ECC) scored twice in the second half and then one in each of the 10-minute overtime sessions.
Judith Reyes scored her sixth goal of the season to start the rally. Tate tied it with her eighth score. Michele Hernandez nabbed her 11th goal and Katelyn Jones her third .
Hernandez scored when the Panthers slipped by SWO 2-1 in overtime on March 18.
“We started marking better in the second half,” Jones said. “We needed to mark up their main scorer because she starts things everywhere.”
Carper, who scored six goals in a game twice this season, booted in her 46th goal but was silenced after halftime.
“I feel good for he kids and proud of a team that wouldn’t quit,” Jones said. “That was a big deal for me. We played until the end.”
Yet for much of the match the scoreboard was not on East Duplin’s side.
“We had opportunities to score in the first half,” Jones said. “Once we scored I knew things were moving our way.”
East Duplin was to host Clinton this Wednesday as its regular-season finale.
As a conference champ, the Panthers will play at home in the first round of the 2A playoffs. They will be seeded on Friday.
Morgan fires Tigers
past Blue Devils
Three Tiger seniors had their heads heavily invested in making the state playoffs.
Their six feet lifted James Kenan to a c4-1 win over South Lenoir in the Tigers’ regular-season ECC finale.
The victory assured the Tigers (8-6-2, 5-5) of sole possession third place in the league, trailing SWO and East Duplin.
Kendra Morgan struck for two goals to raise her team-leading total to 13.
Classmate Yesenia Borja, who didn’t even have a point entering the match, scored her first goal of the season. Glenda Mayen Romero tallied her third assist.
The win, which broke a two-game skid, should get the Tigers a ticket to the NCHSAA tournament, although they will be on the road against a high seed.
Urula, Gatton
lift Bulldogs
past Hawks
Wallace-Rose Hill (7-8-2, 4-5-1) finished fourth in the ECC and appears to be a playoff bubble team at best. JK and ED split their two matches this season.
If the Bulldogs’ season has ended, they went out with a victory dance as the top three scorers punched one to the back of the net and a junior got her first score.
Seydi Irula, Bailey Gatton, Leslie De La Rosa and nailed goals during a 4-1 win over North Lenoir in LaGrange.
Irula connected for her 19th goal, Gatton her 10th and De La Rose her fifth of the season, while Johana Lordo notched her first score.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com