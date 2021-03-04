ROCKY POINT—First-year Richlands coach Pat Byrd remembers his initial game as a head coach, at West Columbus in 2008.
His Vikings were at their foe’s one-yard line, down 14-12 with one second to play—but missed a chip-shot field goal.
Oddly enough, that opponent was Trask, same as last Friday night in Byrd’s debut with the Wildcats.
But the outcome was quite different, with Richlands rocking and rolling to a 34-0 victory.
Even more telling statistics than the score were that the Wildcat defense didn’t allow a single first down and held the Titans to minus-59 yards total offense.
“I think Trask only had two fourth downs all night with less than 10 yards to go,” said Byrd, 46.
The coach is a James Kenan graduate and son of the late Billy Byrd, the Tigers’ second-winningest football coach (119) behind Ken Avent Jr. (120).
Pat Byrd had little to say about his big debut except: “All I want is to win one more game than my Daddy!”
Of last Friday night, he said, “You can’t be 2-0 without being 1-0. This win is good for our confidence, but it’s right back to the grindstone Monday.
“I tell the kids we’re the ones who’ll determine our fate in every ballgame.”
His optimism over his Wildcats’ possibilities shows no bounds, though.
“This is a big difference here, because I’ll tell you, we’ve got talent. We’ve got the kids to be really good right now. It’s just a matter of buying into the effort it takes to be as good as we can be.
“And I believe our schedule is set up for us to have a special season. Our biggest conference games will be Croatan and Southwest Onslow in weeks five and seven (the season finale).”
Southwest is a three-time Coastal 1A/2A Conference champ, with a long winning streak against Richlands.
Other Coastal foes are Pender and Dixon. The conference opener is this Friday at East Carteret, which will be making its season debut.
Murphy, Brown
hook up for 2 TDs
In Richlands’ rollicking debut, quarterback Malachi Murphy threw two touchdown passes to Jakirri Brown, including the game’s first score, and hit four of seven passes for 82 yards.
Tyvon D’Antignac didn’t score, but led rushing with 100 yards on 10 carries.
Isaiah White ran for two touchdowns with 57 yards on 10 carries.
“Malachi’s a junior,” Byrd said, “and he alternated at quarterback with [senior] Manny Polingo. “Malachi played a heady game, and Manny shared time and scored a touchdown.”
“It was a great first game, to get a win and a shutout.
“But it was really sloppy, spitting rain all game long, and we’re in the shotgun, so we had some bobbles and bad snaps. Plus, it was the first time for us running this system at game speed.
“When we got plays off, I thought we did pretty good.
“Also, the defense played really well, not to allow a single first down.”
Byrd credited an all-round defensive effort, but gave shout-outs to defensive linemen Trayvon Humphrey and C.J. McDonald, outside linebackers Damian Hall and Zack Keeley, and inside ’backer Isaiah White.
“Other roles will emerge as we go on,” he said.
Football newcomer
making good
Byrd also shared a feel-good story that emerged on the first day of official practice back on Feb. 8.
“We had a senior, a former soccer player—a defensive end, now—who played the first football game of his life Friday night,” said the coach.
“His name is Sean Anders, and his brother, Talan, is a sophomore on our football team.
“Well, Sean kept hearing Talan talk about football at home and how much he enjoyed it, and I guess it got his interest up.”
There are many great stories about kickers who play soccer full-time and boot extra points and field goals in football.
But if you want to play an offensive or defensive position in the gridiron game, it takes full-time dedication—just like soccer.
“So he talked to his soccer coach, did it the right way, and was released to play football “ Byrd said.
The football coaches didn’t know what they were getting—and it’s still a work in progress. But in two weeks, Sean Anders played himself into an opening-night start at defensive end.
Stay tuned.
