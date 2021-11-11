Kenan rallies five times to overcome East Bladen in first round of playoffs
WARSAW—Andrew Pender trotted to James Kenan’s sideline late in the third quarter Friday night and told some teammates:
“We’re not going home tonight!”
The slim senior playmaker—who coach Tim Grady called “Mr. Universe” the next day—meant not going home from the state football playoffs.
As in eliminated.
And they didn’t.
The Tigers rallied from behind five times—five—to win their first playoff game in six years, 41-34 over East Bladen’s powerful running attack.
When Pender made his sideline pronouncement, he had just turned a faked punt into a 51-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to tie the game 21-21. That was rally number three.
Number five came with the game clock running out.
Pender had just shot a 12-yard pass to wide-open junior Hayden McGee at the Eagles’ 30-yard line. A defender clawed the ball loose, but McGee had stepped on the sideline and an official whistled the play over.
Then Pender lofted a 28-yard connection to the 6-foot-3 McGee, who made a leaping catch over a glued-on defender, and they fell to earth at the two-yard line.
The Tiger sideline and mostly-filled stands erupted.
The beaten defender walked away pounding his fists against his thigh pads in frustration.
There were but 14 seconds on the Bill Taylor Field scoreboard clock after Pender took another direct snap from center in the shotgun formation and plowed into the right side behind the surge of his offensive line.
Officials had to untangle bodies to make the call.
Touchdown!
Manny Bostic hit the right side to score the two-point conversion for a seven-point lead. That was all-important, because if East Bladen should score—never out of the question in this one—it would need to score a conversion to tie or win.
It was Pender’s fifth TD of the night, bringing the victory for 13th-seed James Kenan (6-3) over No. 20 East Bladen (4-7).
The Tigers face one of their prime challenges of the season this Friday night at No. 4 Whiteville (10-0).
The Wolfpack is coached by Jarret “J.P.” Price, who was offensive coordinator on father Joey Price’s staffs at Wallace-Rose Hill when the Bulldogs won five state championships (2009-16).
Whiteville won its playoff opener over No. 29 Camden County 56-0.
Streaking
James Kenan’s win was also its sixth in seven games, the only loss coming the previous week on the same field to arch-rival Wallace-Rose Hill (36-28).
The Tigers were 0-2 after the first month of the season, losing to Eastern Wayne (40-19) and East Duplin (41-6) and having two other games canceled under Covid-19 protocol. Those games were probable victories vs. Ayden-Grifton, which finished 2-5, and Dixon (2-6).
The postgame celebration — after junior J’vion Dudley ended the marathon with a midfield interception — was bonkers. Especially since none of the players had a regular role on the school’s last playoff team in 2018.
James Kenan, which had been a power in the 1AA playoffs from 2006-15 under then-coach Ken Avent Jr., had not qualified for the 2A postseason in the previous two seasons.
Surreal … again
Tim Grady, a first-year varsity head coach, was still levitating Saturday afternoon.
“I just turned 40 last week,” he said, “and I told some of the kids, ‘Man, y’all must not want me to get to 41!’ I mean, how much can you take?
“It was almost like reliving the Kinston game [48-47 double-overtime road win].
“It kinda went surreal again.
“On our last drive,” said Grady, who is also an assistant pastor, “I just said, ‘Lord, I don’t know what’s in store, please just get us there!”
It helped—no, it was critical—to have “Mr. Universe” wearing No. 1 for their side.
Pender not only scored five touchdowns, he set up the other one with a 28-yard dash to the one-yard line. Alternate QB Slayden Smith, a junior with a rifle arm, sneaked it over.
But that’s getting ahead of the high drama.
Ground-pounding Eagles
First, East Bladen might be down a bit with its second losing record in three seasons.
But that’s no fault of its offensive line and brother act at running backs. Not to mention a third cog.
Senior Javious Brooks (No. 24) and sophomore bro’ Masion (23) — who must have gained 15-20 pounds each since their preseason roster weights of 185—shredded the Tiger defense all night. So did senior Tim McLean (2), who must be a first cousin.
The trio had all but one EB rushing attempt and rolled up 380 yards (6.1 per try).
J.Brooks netted 147 yards on 26 carries (5.7) and three touchdowns. McLean got 131 on 20 (6.6) but no TD, and M.Brooks had 102 on 16 (6.4) and two scores.
East Bladen won total offense 398-320 and rushing 380-193, while James Kenan took the air war 127-18.
Five rallies
- After the Eagles opened the game by recovering an onside kickoff, the Tigers had only two possessions in the first half.
They trailed 6-0 at the quarter, but finished a 51-yard drive on the first play of the second on Pender’s one-yard crack, and Mario Funes’ first of three conversion kicks brought a 7-6 lead.
- Down 14-7, Kenan got two big plays from Pender, a 19-yard pass to McGee and a 20-yard run before Pender scored from the two to tie it 14-14 at halftime.
- To start the second half, JK recovered an onside kick but fumbled the ball away—its only non-scoring possession of the game.
East drove 60 yards to go up 21-14, but Kenan tied it late in the third when Pender snapped off his 51-yard faked punt score.
- The Eagles mounted yet another pounding drive to go up again by seven.
But on first down, Pender split into the right slot, slanted toward the middle and snagged Slayden Smith’s pass on the run at his knees.
He veered up the middle, then to the right. Junior wide receiver Chris Hatfield screened off two defenders, and Pender was off down the right (home) sideline. Then he brushed off a bump at the orange pylon to complete the 60-yard play that brought his team within 28-27.
It stayed that way for a while when an official standing under the goal post ruled Funes’ conversion kick veered wide left. (A frame-by-frame replay showed the kick was good, just inside the upright.)
But the home team had the scent.
Especially when Triston Diaz, a sophomore offensive lineman getting his first shot at defense, stripped the ball from an Eagle and recovered it at the Kenan 25-yard line.
Pender hit McGee to the right for 15 yards, and a face-mask penalty added 15 more to the enemy 43.
The Tigers’ Swiss Army knife then ran for nine and five yards before breaking a 28-yarder to the one-yard line, being angled out of bounds just shy of the right pylon.
Smith sneaked over the goal line, but Pender’s run for two points was stopped. That left the home team vulnerable with a 33-28 edge and 4:43 to go.
East Bladen’s bludgeoning runners did exactly what Grady feared after covering the onside kickoff, chewing up 50 yards with seven runs.
On the last, the right side of their line buckled the Tigers’ and Masion Brooks, the sophomore, rolled 17 yards to score.
Their two-point attempt failed, leaving James Kenan only 1:24 to overcome the 34-33 deficit.
That they did, this time with Pende
- r’s passing to McGee and Andy Kornegay.
And Pender’s mid-game words came back loud and clear:
“We are not going home tonight.”
Breakthrough win
It was James Kenan’s first victory in the 2A playoffs since 1993, a first-round 35-14 victory at Bunn. The Tigers lost in the second round at Burlington Cummings 27-16.
That was the next-to-last of 17 seasons as head coach for Billy Byrd, who is second on JK’s list with 119 wins behind Ken Avent Jr.’s 123.
Kenan was in the 1A/1AA ranks from 1997-2016 and won two state 1AA titles, won three East Regionals and advanced to three other East finals.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.