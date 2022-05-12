BEULAVILLE – Chase Pierre says he became a catcher “because no one wanted to do it.”
Fear not, even though he felt “stuck.”
The senior for unbeaten East Duplin (21-0) “wound up liking it” and worked hard at it because “you can’t be lazy as a catcher.”
Point taken.
Four years later, Pierce is having the last laugh and bearing the fruits of an unbeaten baseball team with the No. 1 seed in the 2A East.
And the flow of a game – every pitch – runs through the four-year starter.
“He’s a good leader and knows the game,” said Panther coach Brandon Thipgen.
Pierce catches two superb left-handers. Nick Cavanaugh is 10-0 with 102 strikeouts and 10 walks in 59 innings. Jackson Gause is 7-0 with 66 Ks in 30 innings and an ERA of 0.72.
“We have a great group of guys and the key is staying together,” said Pierce. “I found my role on the team and know every arm.”
Pierce leads by action, words and through constant signals from the bench. He directs the action on the diamond.
“It’s a comfort level and a confidence level, and everyone has trust in Chase behind the plate,” said Thigpen.
That trust has been extended to the right side of the plate as Pierce is posting career- and team-high numbers.
Offensive outburst
His offense has popped like a tailing fastball from Cavanaugh.
Pierce is leading the team in hitting (.418) and is second in RBI (19), both of which are just slightly higher than Cavanaugh and Brecken Bowles, respectively.
Pierce’s on-base percentage is .507, with a slugging mark of .516 and a 1.071 on-base-plus-slugging slate.
Roughly translated, a pitcher is only going to get Pierce out half of the time – or less.
Oh, and Pierce can take a beating on offense as he’s been hit by a pitch a team-high eight times. He has walked 11 times and struck out just three times in 48 plate appearance.
“I’ve always been a decent hitter, but never great,” Pierce said. “I’m getting better at attacking pitchers and I’m seeing the ball better.”
Pierce hit .233 as a freshman, .263 as a sophomore and .250 last season – and with his blowout season is at .300 for his career.
It’s been a nice four-year run for the Panthers.
East Duplin’s 21-0 season has given it a 53-9 run with Pierce turning the controls for plays. That includes a limited 2020 (4-1) because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season in early March.
The Panthers body slammed Kinston twice last week – 11-0 and 12-0 – to remain the only unbeaten 2A school in the East. Providence is likewise 21-0 in the West region.
Grab No. 1 seed in tourney, home field
East Duplin nabbed the top seed in the 2A playoffs and was to host No. 32 Manteo on Tuesday.
The Panthers could play on their home diamond until the region finals.
The winner faces the survivor of No. 16 Washington and No. 17 North Pitt on Friday.
Camden County was the second seed, West Craven third Whiteville fourth and Midway fifth.
………………………………..