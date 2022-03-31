SMITHFIELD – Landon Kelly chanted, “Let’s go-o-o, Let’s go-o-o” loudly in seventh inning as North Duplin looked for insurance runs in a 2-0 game with Neuse Charter on Tuesday last week.
The Rebels responded by pasting up a run.
In reality, they already had the game in their back pocket via a gem of a performance on the mound by Kelly.
The senior right hander, who was baffling all evening, was sly enough to escape a two-hit seventh for the shutout.
“I absolutely love games like these,” he said. “The competition. Tough situations.”
The win and an eight-inning thriller over Lakewood two days put the Rebels (5-2, 2-0) on a four-game streak entering a potential three-game slate this week.
Kelly challenged hitters from his first to last pitch, allowing six hits, striking out six – but not walking a hitter during an 82-pitch effort.
“He’s got a lot of fire in him,” said first-year Rebel coach Colton Chrisman. “That’s something we have to channel. But he threw very well. Didn’t give up much. Took care of his business.”
So did the Rebels, giving just enough support to Kelly and Eric Rosas, the winning pitcher in the win over Lakewood. The junior gave up three hits, three walks, one run and whiffed 12 in seven innings, and saw his teammates rally for three in the eighth to beat the Leopards in Roseboro.
Senior Gavin Lee earned a two-strikeout, no-hit, no-walk save.
“Our pitching’s been so good we haven’t been into the bullpen much,” Chrisman said. “I credit that two our two seniors and pitching coach Thomas Brickman, who calls the game from the dugout.”
Kyle Smith, Austin Duff and Tanner Kornegay drove in runs and Kelly scored twice.
Kornegay had the biggest blast in the triumph over Neuse Charter when he ripped a two-run double in the fourth.
Hunt Pate ripped three hits in four trips, stole two bases and scored a run.
Rosas had two hits, an RBI and a run. Smith cracked a pair of hits.
ND was to face Union (0-5) twice early this week, and today (Thursday) was slated at Rosewood (6-3, 1-1) in a key league battle.
“I’d love to think this run is the start, only because I feel like we’ve never done the three aspects (pitching, hitting, defense) together,” Chrisman said. “We’ve yet to hit our center. The best is yet to come, with good things down the road. A lot will be dictated by our arms (pitching) in the conference.”