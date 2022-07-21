Ponytails X-Play dixie 12U.jpg

The Duplin County 12U All-Stars won a Dixie Youth state softball championship and will be playing in the World Series in Louisiana, which starts July 29. The team consists of: Bennett Holley, front row from left, and Grace Higginbotham; second row: Kinsley Sloan, Presley Powers, Sadie Casteen, Jovie Hall, Raegan Herring, Sophia Jones, Maggie Brown, KT Jackson, Madi Tyndall and Gizelle Bernal; third row: coaches Dustin Jackson, Brandon Powers and Josh Herring.

