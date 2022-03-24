BEULAVILLE – Nearly every baseball game in a prep season has meaning.
East Duplin has used its first six this season as a tune-up for the opening of East Central 2A Conference play this week.
The numbers alone say the Panthers are unbeaten. Here are a few:
– ED has a team batting average of .333, outscoring its foes 67-8.
– Nick Cavenaugh, Zach Brown and Avery Noble are tied for the lead in hits with seven, while Chase Pierce, Brecken Bowles and Elam have six apiece.
– ED’s defense is averaging only one error per game to support its shutdown hurlers on the mound.
– The pitching staff has a 1.44 ERA, with Cavenaugh (3-0, 33 strikeouts, two walks and one earned run in 15 innings) and Jackson Gause is 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in 10 frames.
Through these six games, head coach Brandon Thigpen’s team seems ready to begin picking off ECC wins.
The Panthers’ offense has shown power, brought by a fleet of Storm Troopers, and their three southpaw hurlers as deceptive to foes as Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber..
Last week, East Duplin outplayed Richlands 11-4, Spring Creek 14-3 and Dixon 15-1. In reality, each was outplayed in most aspects of the game. ED built big leads and slammed the door on its foes with defense.
Richlands had no chance after the fourth inning and was silenced by Panther right-hander Jayden Dail (3 innings, 5 strikeouts, 1 hit) and lefty Cavenaugh (three hitless frames.)
Pierce punched a single and two doubles, and Gause went 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in two.
Cavenaugh, Jake Lanier and Moore all drove in runs.
Two days later, Pierce had four RBI and Brown was 2 for 4 with two RBI in a 14-3 roasting of the Gators. Moore knocked in two, while Gause mixed things up well enough in five inning for the win, working his way through seven walks with several key pitches.
An 11-run second inning helped the Panthers cruise past Dixon 15-1 last Friday.
Dail had three RBI and Lanier and Brown two each as ED smashed a season-high 15 hits, while also walking nine times.
In four innings, Cavenaugh limited the Bulldogs to a pair of singles, while not issuing a walk and whiffing seven. Saylor Turner pitched one frame.
The Panthers will play a two-game set against James Kenan this week, Tuesday in Warsaw and Friday in Beulaville.
JK hammers Kinston
following first loss
James Kenan responded to its first loss of the season by hammering Kinston 18-3 last Friday on the Vikings’ diamond.
Mason Brown, Slayden Smith and Hayden McGee each drove in three runs and Will Sutton’s two hits knocked in a pair.
JK scored 10 times in the first two innings and capped off the fifth with a seven-run outburst.
The win came two days after falling to Jones Senior 8-7 in Trenton. Sutton, Clay Pridgen and Manny Bostic drove in runs as the Tigers lost for the first time this spring.
Logan Mathews, Schumata Brown and Jace Weatherington accounted for nine of 10 hits for Trojans (6-2).
James Kenan (6-1, 2-0) opened ECC play on Tuesday last week by thumping Kinston at home 12-2, this time striking for seven runs in the first inning.
Andrew Pender (3 RBI), Bostic and Sutton (2 RBI each) paced the offense. Sutton, Smith and Tyler Dixon each worked two innings on the mound.
-JK has a non-conference game against Union High School between its games against East Duplin.
Rebels roll ’Cats
in CC opener
First-year manager Colton Chrisman couldn’t have asked for more from his offense.
And while pitchers Gavin Lee and Landon Kelly combined to allow 12 hits, the senior duo struck out nine, many in key spots as North Duplin beat Hobbton 12-5 last Wednesday in Calypso. It was the Carolina 1A Conference opener for both schools.
The Rebels (3-2, 1-1) led 6-1 after two innings, adding three more in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Hunter Pate and Wesley Holms each had four RBI, while Tanner Kornegay, Eric Rosas and Lee all stroked a pair of hits.
Lee and Kelly did not issue a walk.
North Duplin travels to Neuse Charter (2-4) on Tuesday, Lakewood on Thursday and return home to host struggling Spring Creek (0-7) on Friday.
Bulldogs bats quiet
aside from Wells
Luke Wells, a first-year varsity player, is a red-hot hitter.
It’s a category more Wallace-Rose Hill teammates need to join.
The Bulldogs are hitting just .201 and that has resulted in seven losses in as many games.
But the slender 6-foot-3 infielder, who on the basketball court this winter came off the bench to hit jump shots, is also delivering for the diamond ’Dawgs.
Wells is 5 of 14 (.385) with a walk and a double.
His lone extra-base effort was against Jones Senior as WRH fell 8-3 last Thursday in Trenton.
Dominic Samuels had a pair of two-baggers and drove in two runs.
Kendall Cave added two hits and scored twice.
WRH sandwiched a pair of losses to South Lenoir in between – 26-0 on Tuesday and 12-1 on Friday.
The ’Dawgs were set for a two-game Tuesday/Thursday ECC set with Southwest Onslow this week, with a rematch with Jones Senior on Wednesday.
Crusaders prep
for league play
Harrells Christian Academy has the rare distinction of having tie baseball games in consecutive weeks.
None of that will matter for the Crusaders (5-2-2) as the parade of prime-time opponents continues.
HCA and Parrott Academy tied 4-4 last Thursday, six days after a 1-1 deadlock with West Brunswick.
In between, the Crusaders crushed Liberty Christian 16-0 and 20-0 last week on Tuesday and Wednesday. (See B1 for a season preview on Harrells Christian)
SOFTBALL
Panthers rebound
with four in a row
The East Duplin softball team has snapped a rare four-game losing streak – that extended through the first two games this spring – with a four-game winning streak through last week.
After getting slammed 11-1 by Richlands on opening day and losing a tight 8-7 game in eight innings against Midway, the Panthers (4-2) roared.
They grabbed a revenge win over the Wildcats (7-5) and then plastered Wallace-Rose Hill (16-0), Spring Creek (7-0), and Southwest Onslow (9-5) last Friday.
The message was clear: The Panthers cannot be overlooked, even during a rebuilding season, as graduation swept away a cast of long-time starters.
Order was restored as Chandler Mobley led a cast of swatters.
Mobley has hit safely in 10 of 11 at-bats (.909). The foursome of Addison Tuck (.389), Carly Grace Jenkins (.350), Neyland Tate (.364) and Hailey King (.310) have combined for an additional 25 hits.
King gave up one hit and struck out four in her five-inning shutout against the Bulldogs.
Mobley drove in three and Jenkins, King and Kinsley Bone each had a pair of RBI.
Freshman Morgan Brown got the win against the Gators after whiffing 14 and allowing one hit over seven complete.
Jenkins, Tate and Ashlyn Stokes had run-scoring hits.
ED lashed 12 hits in its second ECC win as Bond had her best offensive day of the spring with three hits in four trips to the plate and a pair of RBI.
Bulldogs get first win,
Tigers first defeat
On paper last Friday’s game looked like a mismatch – or at least two teams going in opposite directions as Wallace-Rose Hill entered 0-6 and James Kenan 6-0.
The tide was reversed, though, as the Bulldogs toppled their arch-rival 10-5.
JK, which had outscored the opposition 65-20, had never scored fewer than seven runs in its previous games this spring.
WRH, which had scored only 18 runs, had a season-high output. The Bulldogs came in reeling from a 16-0 loss to East Duplin.
Earlier in the week in a 17-11 win at Jones Senior, the Tigers rallied from a 9-5 deficit by scoring 12 runs the final three innings, including seven in the seventh inning.
A day earlier, JK broke open a close game with nine runs in its final three at-bats for a 13-2 win over Southwest Onslow in Warsaw.
Rachel Blanchard whacked two hits and drove in three runs and Emma Avent and Skylar Bland knocked in two runs apiece.
Anna Morgan Armstrong belted a three-run homer and allowed three hits, two walks and struck out nine in the circle.
Rebels sock Hobbton,
rally against Princeton
ND has just two non-conference games the rest of the way – this Friday against Spring Creek in Calypso and March 19 against Wayne Christian.
North Duplin took care of business in its Carolina 1A Conference opener and then rallied from a huge deficit before falling to a former league power.
The Rebels bashed 13 hits on Tuesday last week during a 19-5 pounding of Hobbton as Logan Jones and Reece Outlaw ripped three hits apiece and Iala Overton went 2 for 4.
Last Friday in Princeton, ND rallied from a 9-0 deficit after three innings, but absorbed an 11-7 loss to the former CC member and 1A power, which moved to 2A this season.
Addy Higginbotham singled, doubled twice and drove in three runs. Riley Hatch and Reece Outlaw each had pair of hits.
Down 11-2, the Rebels tacked up three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh after holding Princeton scoreless in the fifth and sixth.
Rosewood remains a CC threat, but it is also rebuilding from graduation losses. But the road to the playoffs is much smoother if the Rebels can continue to attack league pitchers.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com