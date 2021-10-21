WARSAW – James Kenan knows how to finish off soccer matches.
Four more and the Tigers will capture their third East Central 2A Conference title in as many years.
“We played well, looked good as a team,” said JK coach Mitchell Quinn after his club throttled Kinston 9-0. “All the players we had on the field looked good while also playing well.”
That’s become a trend for the Tigers, who last spring went unbeaten in the conference en route to a title. They shared it with Wallace-Rose Hill in 2019.
The Bulldogs, who are fresh out of a Covid-19 quarantine, face the Tigers on the final day of the regular season. But by that time it could be too late.
JK faces winless Kinston, plus North Lenoir and Southwest Onslow before its toughest task of the final two weeks against WRH.
Maken Augustine fired in four scores and Berlin David added a pair as JK improved to 12-3-1 overall and 7-1 in the league. Kelvin Jimenez, Kelvin Ramirez and Lincoln Meza added goals.
WRH (9-3-1) and SWO (6-5-2) both have 4-1-1 ECC marks. East Duplin (9-8-1, 5-3) has a mathematical chance but faces long odds, and must face the Bulldogs two days before WRH tangles with the Tigers.
Non-contenders North Lenoir (3-10-2, 2-5) and South Lenoir (2-9-1, 2-5) and fellow county school Kinston (0-8) are playing out the string.
Two schools will earn automatic berths into the 2A playoffs and a third is likely, although that team will go on the road to face a high seed.
James Kenan has shown greater team depth this season than it did the previous two seasons, and has revamped its defense behind all-county goalie Mario Funes.
WRH has progressed behind the scoring of Marlon Marquez, Jose Zuniga and Roni Guiffaro, and the cage keeping of Andy Arqueta.
If the third ECC team is East Duplin, the Panthers’ competition has prepared them for the moment.
Last Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Clinton is a prime example.
The Dark Horses (13-2-2) needed a goal in the final five minutes of regulation to overcome East Duplin 1-0.
Tyler Reeves scored off an assist from Andrew Byrd, but the Panthers more than held their own. In fact, they dominated much of the action.
ED thumped Kinston earlier in the week as Javier Arevalo and Darwin Bonilla each popped in a pair of goals during a 10-0 romp of Kinston.
Eight goals were assisted as Leo Venegas, Edgar Madrid, Fabian Lopez, Ivan Rameriz, Lazaro Rayes and Siergo Rivera connected.
Rebels, Crusaders
pushing through
North Duplin (3-7, 3-4) picked up a forfeit win last week against Union. The Rebels will play Rosewood twice and Hobbton to finish out their season.
When the NCHSAA moved the 2020 season to the spring of 2021 because of the pandemic, ND, like a few schools in the state, did not play field a soccer team.
That put the Rebels behind this fall after a late summer that also wasn’t exactly normal given the spread of the Delta virus.
Harrells Christian (9-8, 0-8) has struggled during conference play, but entered last Monday’s NCISAA Division 2 home playoff game against Northwood Temple Academy (8-8) on even ground.
VOLLEYBALL
Panthers push
past Bulldogs
BEULAVILLE – The East Duplin volleyball team answered its wakeup call last Tuesday against Wallace-Rose Hill.
Up 1-0 following a 25-15 win in the opening set, the Bulldogs, who have been knocking on the door all season, burned to a 25-16 set to tie the match.
Prevailing in the next set gave the Panthers motivation because it came after ED outlasted WRH 33-31.
The Panthers (8-9, 6-3) cruised 25-14 in the clinching set to sweep the series from the Bulldogs (12-5, 5-5).
Zoey Stanley hammered home 11 kills and had six blocks for the Panthers, who fell to Southwest Onlsow later in the week in a loss that might cost the Panthers second-place in the ECC.
Chandler Mobley and Addyson Jarman chipped in with eight and six kills, respectively. Jarman’s 11 blocks were a game-high.
Mary Haden Braswell had 10 kills, four aces and 22 digs for WRH. Bailey Gatton netted seven kills and 26 digs.
South Lenoir (16-1, 10-0) has clinched the ECC and the league’s top seed in the state tournament. North Lenoir (11-7, 7-4), SWO (11-8, 6-4) and the Panthers (8-9, 6-4) are in the mix for second place.
ED should finish with just four league losses since the Panthers face Kinston and James Kenan to end the regular season. Both teams are at the bottom of the league.
WRH, though, will have to play its hearts out since the Bulldogs close with the Stallions and Blue Devils.
Braswell, Gatton and Emoni Bethea combined for 24 kills two days later when WRH knocked off James Kenan 3-1 (25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19).
Braswell had 11 kills, four aces and 10 digs. Bethea came up with seven kills and six blocks, while Gatton added five kills.
Rebels soar
past Wildcats
A four-match skid can seem like a month in volleyball.
North Duplin’s nine-day, four-loss streak ended last Thursday with a 3-0 win over Hobbton.
Reece Outlaw and Addy Higginbotham had 12 kills apiece and Morgan McCoy seven during a 25-20, 20-25, 25-29, 25-17 triumph in Newton Grove.
Kasey Jones had 21 digs and Star Jaco and Logan Jones combined for 21 assists.
ND (8-8, 2-5) nearly upset Rosewood two days earlier, rallying to tie it at 2-2 before dropping the fifth-set tiebreaker 15-8 on the road.
McCoy had 19 kills and five blocks, while Outlaw got eight kills and 16 digs.
Madison Holmes and Higginbotham combined for six more kills and Jaco had eight assists.
ND was set to play in the Carolina 1A Conference’s postseason tournament on Monday, with action slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
