KENANSVILLE – James Kenan’s softball team let go of a tough 9-3 loss to East Duplin on Tuesday last week by pounding non-conference foe Lakewood 13-1 on Friday.
Rachel Blanchard, Anna Morgan Armstrong and Emily Barnette knocked in three runs apiece and Armstrong silenced the Leopards on four hits, while not walking a hitter and striking out six in as many innings.
Blanchard delivered a hitless seventh in relief.
The Tigers bashed 13 hits by nine players. Blanchard added more excitement with a home run. The lefty swinging senior is hitting .571 and has 18 RBI, an average of two each game.
James Kenan (7-2, 1-2 ECC) jumped on East Duplin for three runs in the first frame but had few offensive highlights after that moment.
Armstrong and Skylar Bland were both 2 for 3. Bland doubled and tripled and drove in two runs. Grace Sheffield had the other RBI and Blanchard was limited to a hit in three trips to the plate.
JK was scheduled to be tested by South Lenoir (7-1, 3-0) on Tuesday and then travel to winless Kinston on Friday.
Rebels drop hammer
on CC foe Lakewood
Weather forced the North Duplin softball team to regroup to its practice routine last week, but not before the Rebels were able to hammer Carolina 1A Conference foe Lakewood 18-7 last Thursday.
Logan Jones and Addy Higginbotham had 3-for-3 days, while Starr and M’Chelle Jaco each had two hits and scored twice.
Higginbotham, Jones and Starr Jaco legged out triples in the 15-hit attack.
Rain stopped Friday’s scheduled non-conference game against Spring Creek.
ND (3-3, 1-0) will focus on CC teams this week with two games against Union and a Friday trip up to Wayne County to face Rosewood in a pivotal game in the league title chase.
The Eagles pay a visit to Calypso on April 26.
Wildcats “hit”
but fall twice
Richlands had 18 hits over the course of two games last week – but lost both times against keen competition.
The Wildcats, 5-4 overall and 0-1 in Coastal 3A Conference play, smacked eight hits on Wednesday in a 4-0 loss to Topsail (7-1) and then had 10 in a 3-1 setback with league foe West Carteret (4-4, 1-0).
Reagan Stapleton had three hits and Kaydin Williams two against the Pirates.
Makenzie Goin limited Topsail to five hits and four earned runs, while whiffing seven. Her undoing was six walks.
Stapleton, Williams and Alyiah Jones combined for seven base knocks against the Patriots.
The Wildcats were right back in the hot seat this week with an early matchup against Swansboro (7-1) and a rematch with the Patriots in Morehead City on Friday.
Bulldogs push
aside Stallions
Wallace-Rose Hill (2-7, 2-2) put a feather in its hat last Tuesday by beating Southwest Onlsow 15-1 for its second win of the season – both against ECC opponents.
The winning feeling turned sour on Friday when South Lenoir lashed the Bulldogs 15-1 in Teachey.
No other details were provided by the school.
WRH’s other win was over James Kenan.
BASEBALL
Hits hard to come
by as ’Dawgs fall
The bats of Wallace-Rose Hill were quite last week as the Bulldogs struggled their way to a pair of lopsided ECC losses to Southwest Onslow and South Lenoir.
Dominic Samuels was 2 for 3 and scored a run in a 13-3 loss to the Stallions last Tuesday. Luke Wells drove in a run and Weston Smith accounted for one of three WRH hits.
Xzavier Pearsall, Kendall Cave and Dallas Jones supplied a hit apiece in Friday’s 15-1 setback to the Blue Devils.
WRH (0-9, 0-4) is still in search of its first win of the season.
SOCCER
ED’s slow start
leads to loss
East Duplin girls soccer coach Joey Jones liked the play of his team in the second half against Richlands.
He didn’t recognize his Panthers in the first half.
Two early goals doomed East Duplin to a 2-1 loss on the Wildcats’ pitch last Friday.
“It was like we never showed up in the first half,” Jones said. “We could never seem to get the ball our of our end.”
The second half was much more equal, but ED could only score with 38 ticks left on the clock when Katelyn Jones fed Elleanna Rogers for the cage ringer.
Mallory Foy and Cadence Brown had goals for Richlands (4-5-1), with assists coming from Emily Pratt and Cierra Burnett.
ED outshot Richlands 7-6 in the second half, after getting just three shots on goal in the opening half.
Last Tuesday, ED stayed unbeaten in ECC play by clobbering James Kenan 9-0.
Keily Bonilla netted for scores and Riley Tate two with single goals from Michaela Sholar, Paola Gomez and Michele Hernandez. Lanie Thigpen had a pair of assists.
The Panthers (6-4, 3-0) faced tests this week with Dixon and White Oak before resuming ECC play on Friday by hosting South Lenoir (4-2-2, 1-0-1).