PRINCETON – Travis Gaster had built a solid program at Princeton using an old-school offense.
Gaster, son of legendary Albermarle coach Jack Gaster, came to the Johnston County school in 2015 and lost his first five games.
Since then he’s gone 69-21 with banner conference-winning seasons in 2018 (9-1), 2019 (10-2), 2021 (13-1) and this season (12-1).
In fact he’s gone 33-3 in the past three seasons and 43-4 in the past four campaigns.
Yet what he’s not done is advance No. 1 Princeton into the state finals.
He can inch one step closer with a win over No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday in the fourth round of the 2A playoffs.
The winner gets the survivor of No. 2 East Duplin and No. 3 Whiteville for an East Region title.
WRH coach Kevin Motsinger (155-76) has been to that level three times, including last season when his team beat Princeton 34-25 behind a late score by record-setting RB Kanye Roberts.
But fear not, Gaster has a running back with numbers that are approaching Roberts.
Senior Christian Perris has 3,198 yards and 47 touchdowns behind a line that returns all but one starter from 2021.
Yet the Bulldogs from Duplin County will also have to be aware of RB Brandon Turner (1,787 yards, 22 TDs) and QB Peyton Mitchell (590 yards 10 TDs) on an offense that averages 485 yards per game.
Last Friday, Ferris fast-tracked his way to 495 yards and seven scores during a 63-55 triumph over Cummings.
“They run like two or three plays but attack you in so many different ways,” Motsinger said. “They’re big, explosive, disciplined and bring it every play. Once Perris breaks the line he’s gone.”
Princeton’s line is anchored by 6-foot-6, 305 pound senior Jake Crocker and includes seniors Will Zieverlink, Greg Sullivan and juniors Dalton DeBonis and Tyler Norris.
“While we lost three backs, the biggest thing we have going is a group of linemen who have been together,” Gaster said. “Christian, Brandon and Peyton have some pretty good guys around them.
“We’re big but not as big as Wallace. For us it’s about gap integrity and finding a way to hold our space against bigger men. It will be a big challenge for us up front.”
WRH meanwhile is a young team team that lost 16 seniors from a team that fell to Shelby in the 2A finals last season.
It’s biggest resume note is an early win over Clinton and victories over No. 5 Northeastern and No. 4 Nash Central last Friday.
Yet Gaster is concerned about his Bulldogs stepping up on a big stage.
“We’re new to this and would like to be where Wallace is,” he said. “But this is just our second trip. They are used to and expected to be a contender who makes a deep run. We lost more players on defense from last year’s team so that’s a concern as well, especially with a team whose offense is the caliber of Wallace-Rose Hill.
“To me it’s going to be about who tackles the best, who can control and take care of the ball. I also think they have a great kicker (Larry Barber), which was something we had last year and was an equalizer.”
Princeton’s lone loss came on opening night to 3A Smithfield-Selma, and Gaster’s club has not faced the kind of competition that WRH has faced this fall. But Princeton rallied from its loss to nip East Duplin 58-57 the following week.
“Who tackles and makes blocks is a key,” said Motsinger whose offense includes sophomore Irving Brown (1,544 yards, 27 TDs), Corbin Kerr (1,179 yards, 14 TDs), plus three other capable backs in Lonnie Wilson (597, 6 TDs), Ja’Corey Boney (588, 5 TDs) and Antwon Montgomery (409, 9 TDs), and QB Xzavier Pearsall (571, 6 TDs).
The largest line in school history includes: Jackson Stampe, Ashton Duff, Daniel Galvin, Juan Inestroza and Jhaydyn Morissseu.
Montgomery, a key runner last season, has been more of a factor as a linebacker on a team that is solid at every defensive position.
“It’s going to be physical and a slobber-knocker,” Motsinger said. “We need to find a way to make stops. Gaster is a master with that offense.”
