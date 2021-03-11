WARSAW — James Kenan saved its best for last.
Eastern Wayne went the other way.
The Tigers rallied from a 27-18 deficit late in the third quarter to score the final 19 points and win their season opener 37-27 on Monday night of last week.
The game was postponed from the previous Friday by weather and left Kenan a short week to prepare for last Friday’s White Oak game.
They also won that one in a 56-50 shootout. (See story on Page B1.)
Avent’s winning return
The victory marked a triumphant return for Ken Avent Jr. as JK head coach. He had run the program for 11 seasons (2006-16), before voluntarily stepping down and becoming an assistant to Will Clark from 2017-19.
In Avent’s first stint, he became Kenan’s winningest coach with a mark of 120-31 (.795), passing the late Billy Byrd’s 17-year log of 119-68 (.636) from 1978-94.
With this opening win, Avent also tied the career wins of his father, Ken Avent Sr., who was 172-105 (.621) in 25 years at North Duplin.
Avent Jr. had previously coached at his alma mater North Duplin and at North Johnston for three years each. His current career record is 172-56 (.754).
Befitting the return of James Kenan’s winningest coach, the victory also broke a five-game losing streak that closed the most recent season in fall 2019.
That was the longest losing streak since JK lost 11 straight bridging the 2002-03 seasons, including the last 10 of 2002.
Pender keys 4 TDs
Tiger junior quarterback Andrew Pender accounted for four touchdowns, two running and two passing.
His rushing scores came when he dialed long distance on a pair of quarterback sneaks — but they covered 46 and 97 yards. His TD passes both went to Hayden McGee, covering 54 and 21 yards.
Pender finished with 188 yards rushing on 12 carries (15.7) and hit two of three passes for 75 yards.
Down by those two scores, JK halfback Andrew Kornegay cut it to 27-24 with a 12-yard run late in the third.
Then Manny Bostic forced a Warrior fumble and Mason Brown recovered in home territory.
The Tigers’ most impressive drive ensued—13 plays capped by Pender’s 21-yard pass to McGee for a 30-27 lead.
Kenan recovered an onside kickoff, then quickly gave it back on a fumble.
But that chance was snuffed out when Chris Hatfield intercepted a long pass at his three-yard line with under two minutes to go.
“Hatfield’s interception was huge,” said Avent. “We were holding our breath, like, ‘Did we score too soon?’ That was amazing, and it was our only stop of the second half.”
The Tigers only needed to control the ball, maybe add a first down. But the slender Pender’s quarterback sneak on first down wedged open, and he outran two pursuers 97 yards past the visitors’ bench to ice the game.
“Eastern Wayne was very athlletic, very aggressive. But we changed a few things in the second half, and we also started hurting them with our counter plays.”
The Tigers led 6-0 and 12-6 on two big early plays by Pender.
On the game’s third snap, he hit a deep pass down the right side to McGee, who wrested the ball away from a defender and raced away on a 54-yard scoring play.
After EW tied it 6-6, Pender popped through on his first big quarterback sneak, broke a couple of tackles and dashed 46 yards to regain the lead 12-6.
But not for long. The Warriors, who were having success running wide, drove for two touchdowns to take the lead 20-12.
James Kenan cut its halftime deficit to 20-18 on a touchdown by Manny Bostic, who rushed for 95 yards in the game on 12 carries (7.9).
Eastern Wayne scored first in the third quarter to lead 27-18—but the Tigers were just getting into gear.
Kenan won total offense 372-173, rushing 297-153 and first downs 14-7.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com and at 910-554-9059.