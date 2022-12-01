BEULAVILLE – Expect a lot of running between the hash marks this Friday when Wing T teams Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin collide for the 63rd time.
Both schools will use the deception-style offense for a cavalcade of runs between the tackles, counters and jet sweeps.
Controlling running backs Avery Gaby, Nizaya Hall, Kade Kennedy and Daunte Hall will be vital for WRH – as much as it will be for ED to limit big games from young studs Irving Brown, Corbin Kerr and Lonnie Wilson.
Yet there are two other offensive options.
Call quarterbacks Zack Brown of ED and Xzavier Pearsall of WRH the Z and X Factors as both bring another offensive choice to their respective gridiron attacks.
And their styles are as different as baseball and basketball, the two sports the pair play in the off-season.
Zack it to ’em
Brown, who before this season was more known for his skills on the infield of a diamond, plays his QB in a more traditional manner, seeking to pass rather than run, which is not to say he can’t scramble for a first down or tuck the ball in his numbers on a RPO: run-pass option.
The junior has hit on 53 of his 90 passes for 1,157 yards and 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
While his favorite targets are Teyshawn Johnson (9-221, 5 TDs), Jesse Clinesmith (12-252, 4 TDs), Kennedy (6-128, 2 TDs) and Gaby (10-267, 3 TDs), he’s had completions to 10 teammates.
Brown threw a pair of TD passes during a 49-6 fourth-round win over Whiteville. He’s thrown two TDs each in four other games this season, had three against Dixon in the opener and three against North Pitt in the first round of the playoffs.
In fact, he’s had at least one TD pass in eight of East Duplin’s 14 games.
He did not have one when ED beat WRH 13-12 on Oct. 21.
Head coach and offensive coordinator Battle Holley does not ask Brown to do more than he is capable of doing, something that notoriously gets some quarterbacks in hot water and hurts their team.
For his part, Brown has a high sports-intelligence level, a trait he often displays as a middle infielder and in the batter’s box.
Brown has run the ball 35 times for 187 yards and scored four times. While those stats don’t jump off the page in a game of this nature, even the smallest first-down or QB sneak or bootleg can be the difference in winning and losing.
X marks the spot
Pearsall, perhaps the best all-around athlete at WRH, is a threat that opposing coaches must respect.
He plays guard on the hard courts and is lightning quick, deceptive and natural with fundamental skills.
Yet the senior was not a big component in football last season when WRH had a record-setting offense centered around Kayne Roberts (3,511 yards, 58 TDs), Kaymond Farrior (1,084, 16 TDs) and Montgomery (1,723, 15 TDs).
Montgomery has concentrated on playing middle linebacker on a vastly improved WRH defense this season as Roberts (App State) and Farrior (Fayetteville State) are playing on Saturdays.
But Pearsall did hit 33 of 74 passes last fall for 776 yards and 12 TDs, and ran for 205 yards and had a 5.0 yards-per-carry average.
But an injury to his back against Pender has limited him to playing in 11 games and in some of those he’s been held back by offensive coordinator Adam Scronce.
Healthy, he’s a weapon teams have to defend. Unhealthy or out of the game, and WRH has to resort to another system.
Pearsall proved his worth on Oct. 29 when he ran for 202 yards and a score during a 38-31 overtime win over James Kenan to clinch second place in the ECC and a better draw in the 2A playoffs (JK lost to ED in the second round). Pearsall also intercepted a fourth-down pass in the end zone to seal the deal.
Another big game came when he galloped for 104 yards as WRH rallied from an 18-0 deficit to beat No. 5 Northeastern 35-31 in Elizabeth City in the second round.
He also scooted his way to 85 yards during a 35-18 win over Clinton during the Bulldogs’ second game of the season. Clinton never lost again until ED beat them 28-27 in the third round.
Pearsall rushed for 69 yards in the earlier loss to the Panthers
He’s had five two-TD passing games, including a pair against Princeton last week in the fourth round.
So while his running (74-604, 6 TDs) and passing (20-55, 411 yards, 10 TDs) do not look overwhelming when compared to many of the state’s best, he’s healthy and capable of changing the complexion of a game.
