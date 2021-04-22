REIDSVILLE —Call Reidsville the football standard to which all other 2A schools in the state are compared.
Even this week’s second-round 2A playoff foe Wallace-Rose Hill, with seven state championships—six since 2009—takes a historical back seat to the Rams.
Reidsville has won an NC-record 18 state championships, including two straight and three of the past four in 2A. And 34-year coach Jimmy Teague ranks fifth in the state with 345 victories.
Among the state’s six coaches with 300 wins or more, Teague averages the most per season at 10.2, and in that group, his .762 (345-108) winning percentage is second only to former WRH coach Jack Holley’s .806 (412-96-9) at five schools, including Harrells Christian Academy in Sampson County. Teague is 112-15 (.882) since 2012 and was 198-40 (.832) from 1992 to 2008.
Wallace-Rose Hill captured 1A state titles in 2009 and 2010, 1AA crowns in 2014-15-16 and a 2A titles in 1994 and 2017, the latter in overtime over Reidsville (35-28).
Reidsville (7-0), the top seed in 2A, is looking for its third consecutive title, having beaten Elizabeth City Northeastern 14-0 in 2019 and 31-28 the previous season.
The Rams downed Edenton Holmes 58-12 in the 2016 final, and had that overtime loss to Javonte Williams-led Wallace-Rose Hill 35-28.
They’ve lost just three times since 2016.
“Because of the pandemic that we’re in right now, we have to have even greater senior leadership than we’ve had for us to have the chance to be a three-peat state champion,” Teague said.
One player driving the Rams is junior quarterback Kyle Pinnix, who signed to play at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, after he graduates.
Pinnix has thrown 21 touchdown passes this season after having tossed 45 with five interceptions in 2019, hitting on 64 percent of his passes for 3,115 yards.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder also ran for 374 yards and five scores.
In this year’s opening round, he was 5 of 7 for 150 yards and had two 50-plus yard TD tosses in a 50-0 win over No. 8 Southwest Onslow. He might be the most athletic player on the field.
Well, unless you consider wide receiver/cornerback Breon Pass, Greater Greensboro’s Player of the Year in basketball.
Pass decided to play hoops in college, but has talent on the gridiron that can’t be ignored.
He caught a long, over-the-should TD pass last Friday and also returned a punt 81 yards for a score.
RB Stevion Harrison had 107 yards rushing on just eight totes.
Wideout/FS Kahree Hayes has become a threat, too. He’s caught 21 balls for 528 yards and 10 scores. Talik Johnson, Cam Peoples and Stevion Harrison are a few other options for Pinnix.
Hayes and Pass clean up in the Rams’ secondary. Two-way linemen Orion Johnson and Isaiah Mosqueda, and linebacker Jaden McCain (11 tackles versus SWO), lead an aggressive defense that outscored league foes 215-0 in four games.
Reidsville set a school record for points when it zapped Mid-State 2A Conference foe Graham 78-0.
the Rams also had a 21-game winning streak snapped in 2019 by East Surry as the Cardinals won 55-49 in late September.
That didn’t deter Pinnix from throwing a TD pass and running for another score in the state-title victory over Northeastern.
He was 8 of 11 for 110 yards in that one and ran in the clinching touchdown from 19 yards out with less than two minutes to play.\
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com