BEULAVILLE – Few teams have the football tradition of Reidsville.
And if that was the lone factor when the Rams face East Duplin in the 2A finals on Saturday, the Panthers would be an underdog.
The Panthers are shooting for their first state title in football, and their only other trip to a gridiron final was in 2017, when they were nipped by Lenoir Hibriten 16-14.
In sharp contrast, Reidsville leads North Carolina in football championships in all classifications with 19, mostly in 2A and 2AA. That’s according to the NCHSAA website. The Rams are followed by Robbinsville with 14 (all in 1A) and Shelby (mostly in 2A and 2AA).
Reidsville claims 22 state football titles, but it appears that the other three were only regional titles between 1961-71, when the NC Board of Education reduced playoffs to regional rounds due to concerns over travel and expenses.
The Rams have competed in previous finals a dozen times since 2002 with an 11-1 record.
Their only loss in these two decades was to Wallace-Rose Hill in 2017, a 35-28 overtime setback.
So to say football is a whole different game for the Rockingham County gang is not a stretch.
After falling to WRH in 2017, Reidsville won three straight titles. They came over Elizabeth City Northeastern (31-28 in 2018 and 14-0 in 2019) and 35-6 over Mountain Heritage in the 2020 season, postponed to February-April 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Rams also took home a crown in 2016, three straight from 2007-09, plus 2002 and 2003. Its other 10 championships came between 1930-54.
Current coach Jimmy Teague has had two stints in Reidsville and compiled a career mark of 339-57 (.856), making him a cinch to be inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame when he retires.
Teague’s second term started in 2012 and his record is 81-18 since then, including a 39-6 mark in the playoffs. Overall he’s 141-17 in Ram country.
OK, one more mind-blowing stat: Reidsville is 97-4 in its last 101 games.
Reidsville (14-1) suffered its lone loss to 4A Greensboro Page 22-14 in Week 2 of the season. It’s had only two competitive games since then, including a 35-19 triumph over 3A Eastern Alamance (11-2) on Sept. 9 and a 19-6 win over Walkertown (8-3) on Oct. 3.
The Rams have outscored their opponents 619-158 this fall, a game average of 41-11.
ED (14-1) has quality wins over Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan (twice each) and Clinton – and has won 14 straight since falling to Princeton 58-57 on Aug. 26 in Johnston County.
Airing it out
Reidsville, which whipped Burns 32-14 in the West Region final, likes to throw the ball and is known to have a defense that can stop the run.
The No. 1 seed slammed the lid on Burns’ rushing attack early and Al Lee tossed a pair of TD passes to stake a 24-7 lead on its home field. Three interceptions helped Reidsville push aside any serious threat the Bulldogs (13-2) mounted.
Lee is a 6-foot-2, 210 pound junior signal caller who has hit 138 of 215 passes for 2,166 yards and 29 touchdowns.
His three primary receivers are Queshye Flippen (52-878, 11 TDs), freshman Dionte Neal (47-708, 9 TDs), sophomore Tamir Johnson (10-307, 3 TDs) and 6-8 freshman Kendre Harrison (13-194, 5 TDs)
But two other players have 10 or more catches and 11 have combined for 2,880 yards receiving.
The Rams can also move the ball on the ground behind junior Jeremiah Redd (114-772, 9 TDs), senior Trey Poteat (61-574, 5 TDs and junior Paul Widerman (47-338 7 TDs).
East Duplin’s Wing T relies on senior Avery Gaby (220-2,004, 40 TDs), Nizaya Hall (96-901, 12 TDs), Kade Kennedy (45-505, 5 TDs) and the arm of quarterback Zack Brown (54-92, 1,161 yards, 18 TDs).
Daunte Hall is a threat returning kicks, in the secondary and while on spot duty offensively, either running or receiving.
Jesse Clinesmith (13-261, 4 TDs), Teyshawn Johnson (9-221, 5 TDs), Gaby (10-267, 3 TDs) and Kennedy (6-188, 2 TDs) are options for QB Brown.
But caution must be taken throwing the ball since the Rams’ Neil has a state-leading 12 interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns.
He’s often been compared to former Reidsville football and basketball standout Breon Pass. Pass helped the Rams win three straight state titles in 2018, 2019 and spring 2021 as a defensive back and wide receiver, and he finished his basketball career as the school’s all-time leading scorer before going on to play on the hardwood at N.C. State.
Reidsville’s defense has forceed more than 50 turnovers this season, so East Duplin will have to take care of the ball, and most likely run a clock-chewing possession game to keep the Ram’s offense off the field. Think four yards and a cloud of dust with drives of 10 or more plays that lead to scores.
(Former Duplin Times editor and longtime sportswriter Bill Rollins contributed to this story.)