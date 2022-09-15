CALYPSO – Some prep sports programs across the state have all but died following Covid-19 pandemic.
North Duplin seemed destined to fall into that swamp after choosing to not field a team in 2020 and with four-win campaigns last season and in 2019.
But with a 25-player roster, a soccer revival has sprung to the pitch as coach John Ross’ club is 3-3-1 after seven matches.
Scoring this fall has come from multiple sources.
Junior Antony Mejia has 10 goals and three assists. Senior Geovanie Ayala and junior Crimsy Gonzalez-Vazquez have seven goals apiece, while Danny Valasquez (three goals, five assists) and Erik Rosas (two goals, two assists) have likewise ignited the offense.
In addition, freshman goal keeper Isaias Santos-Santander has been a pleasant surprise.
North Duplin, which beat 3A Richlands earlier this season, captured a pair of wins last week, the first of which was a 9-0 blasting of Eastern Wayne last Tuesday.
Ayala and Gonzalez-Vazquez each had a hat trick and Mejia two goals and an assist. Rosas and Danny Valasquez also added scores.
A day later, the Rebels shuffled past Lejeune 7-3, taking a 4-2 lead at the midway point and scoring three times in the second session.
Mejia and Ayala each knocked in two goals. Gonzalez-Vazquez and Danny Valasques-Lopez added scores. Ayala and Roasas had assists.
North Duplin’s lone contest this week is a rematch against the Devilpups on Thursday in Jacksonville.
The club opens Carolina 1A Conference play against Neuse Charter (4-1) on Sept. 19.
Bulldogs, Panthers
have rough week
Wallace-Rose Hill stepped up to a higher classification during its 5-0 loss to Laney on Monday last week. The Bulldogs (3-3-1) were then shut down 4-0 by Clinton on Wednesday.
But they fought back to tie Trask 1-1 on Thursday.
All three were road matches.
East Duplin’s lone encounter came when the Panthers lost 2-1 to 3A White Oak. All three cage ringers came in the second half.
Marvin Sanchez set up Darwin Bonilla for East Duplin’s score. Gavin Cripe and Alex Ramson found the back of the net for the Vikings (3-3-1).
James Kenan (4-0-1) did not play and was to meet East Duplin (2-4-1) in Beulaville this past Monday in the first ECC match for both schools.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@pagenc.com
