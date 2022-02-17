CALYPSO – Lady luck and strong play have been on the side of a breakout season for the North Duplin girls basketball team.
The Rebels, 19-1 overall and 9-1 in the Carolina 1A Conference, were both good and lucky last week in closing out the final three chapters their first winning season in at least a decade and a half. In the previous 10 years, they managed only 14 victories, with no more than four in a season.
But longtime coach John Oliver’s young and very improved Rebels closed the regular season with blowout wins over Rosewood (55-17) and Hobbton (45-21) to run their winning streak to nine in a row.
ND’s lone loss to Lakewood earlier this season did not cost the Rebels any more than sharing the Carolina 1A Conference’s regular-season title with the Leopards, who also ran roughshod over the league’s other schools.
The temporary pain was lifted in part when the Rebels won the coin toss for the No. 1 seed in the Carolina Conference Tournament this week.
The semifinals and finals are at Lakewood, which has a higher seating capacity. So ND has much motivation in winning the rubber game of the series, and the conference’s No. 1 seed in the 1A state tournament, which starts next Tuesday (Feb. 22).
Last Thursday, Reece Outlaw pumped in 21 points and had five steals and seven boards in a shellacking of the Wildcats in Newton Grove.
Megan Martina and Tateyawna Faison were warriors in the paint, combining for 16 points and 22 rebounds. Martin had seven points and 10 boards, while Faison dropped in nine markers and nabbed 12 rebounds. Starr Jaco added seven points, two assists and five rebounds.
Outlaw made the Eagles dizzy two days earlier, with a season-high 30 points and nine steals.
Addy Higginbotham and Faison each delivered eight points. Higginbotham added nine steals and nine assists.
Jaco, the lone senior on the roster, was honored during ND’s Senior Night.
North Duplin will play the winner of No. 4 Rosewood and No. 5 Neuse Charter in the semifinals on Wednesday in Roseboro. No. 2 Lakewood faces the survivor or No. 3 Union and No. 6 Hobbton the next night, with the finals slated for Friday at 6 p.m.
North Duplin’s Ratings Percentage Index (RPI rating) is low, and the Rebels entered the week as the No. 11 team in the Max Preps rankings for 1A East schools. Lakewood is 27th.
Panthers drop
season finale
Southwest Onslow never let East Duplin get traction last Thursday night.
By halftime, the Stallions (20-1, 11-1 ECC) had a comfortable 23-9 lead and a 12-2 run in the third led to a 50-19 win for the once-beaten club that still had to share the East Central 2A Conference title with North Lenoir.
The Stallions were led by their two 20-plus scorers as junior Armani Reid hit 28 points and sophomores Yamorie Hardison and Brieze Pagan added 10 and nine, respectively.
It was the 10th consecutive win for SWO, whose only setback was a 54-39 loss to North Lenoir on Jan. 4.
Ironically, ED had just one loss last season as the state playoffs started. And the Panthers are no stranger to 20-win seasons under Mark Lane.
This winter was his first and only deep rebuilding season of his 14-year career as head coach of the Panthers.
Yet things might have been different if junior Amiaya Hall had not transferred to Charlotte Chambers.
Hall, who was Ms. Basketball in Duplin County last winter, is the eighth-leading scorer on her team, which is 16-6. She’s averaging 3.6 points and 4.2 rebounds, playing primarily in the post. The 4A school plays in a 4A/3A conference. Chambers is sixth in the 4A West rankings.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pender, Kornegay leave
JK gym on high note
Andrew Pender and Andrew Kornegay combined for 30 points in their final home game as James Kenan dumped Southwest Onslow 58-43 last Tuesday.
Pender scored 19 points and had six rebounds, while Kornegay had 13 points and four steals.
Three underclassmen made significant contributions toward the win.
Jamaury Cole netted eight points and had five boards. Shooting guard Clay Pridgen came through with 10 points, while post player Mason Brown filled in the rest with five points, five assists, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
James Kenan (10-11, 6-6) lost to Wallace-Rose Hill 50-46 on Thursday. (See the game story on B1).
Panthers’ ‘Pierce’
Stallions with 3s
Chase Pierce has been the starting catcher for the East Duplin baseball team for the past three years.
But last Thursday he put on a show from behind the 3-point line.
Pierce’s team-high 15 points came as he hit a trio of bombs to send the Panthers past Southwest Onslow 67-52 last Thursday.
East Duplin (11-12, 5-7) kept its state playoff hopes alive as Brecken Bowles added 12, Nizaya Hall 18 and Daunte Hall eight.
The Panthers played James Kenan in the first round of the ECC Tournament on Monday. The winner gets a third shot at No. 1 Kinston.