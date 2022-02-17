NEWTON GROVE – The North Duplin boys basketball team responded to a tough loss in the best possible way: winning its next three games.
It was as easy as muscle flexing Friday night during a 65-48 firestorm win over Hobbton in the Carolina 1A Conference regular season finale for both schools.
Three days earlier, the Rebels closed out their home slate by working hard to get up to speed against Rosewood but turning on the afterburners in the second half for a 50-38 win.
ND’s streak started after dropping a 57-56 last-second heart-breaker to Lakewood the previous week, in which the Leopards won via an 80-foot pass and shot with 2.1 seconds left. Lakewood also had beaten ND with a second last-second shot on Jan. 14.
Friday night was all about the Rebels’ Dujuan Armwood and Levi George.
Armwood, a sophomore guard, exploded for a career-high 37 points. Armwood scored 30 in a win over Lejeune on Feb. 5 and has outings of 23 against Lakewood and 25 against Rosewood.
He is averaging 15.1 points per game. Armwood put in 18.6 markers last winter during a COVID-19 influenced season in which ND was winless.
This winter, he’s got more help.
George, a junior center/forward, hit for 18, his highest output this season. The long and lengthy George scored 11 against Dixon on Dec. 21. He is averaging 6.5 points for the season, but 9.5 in his last eight games.
Balanced attack
key vs. Eagles
Rosewood didn’t know who to stop once North Duplin got a head of steam a minute into the third quarter.
George flicked a pass to Cole Beavers for a basket that started an 8-0 run, shifting a two-point halftime edge into a 31-22 lead.
Freshman Donavan Armwood scored off an in-bounds pass, and Eli Morrisey and Beavers pushed in offensive rebounds for hoops.
ND forced a five-second delay call with its full-court defense, and the pressure was on the Eagles to respond from that point.
The Rebels never gave them a chance as Morrisey and Donavan each had back-to-back buckets following a Rosewood score.
A seven-foot jumper from the corner by George capped the quarter as ND’s defense held Rosewood to four points and the Rebels were in full control at 41-26.
But they had eight more minutes of showcase fun.
Beavers’ whip pass to George was a gem, and Donavan Armwood and Brandon Reyna combined for five charity tosses in the final 1:19.
Donavan Armwood had 14 points, Dujuan Armwood 12, George eight and Beavers, a sophomore, a season-high 10.
Rosewood led 13-8 after one quarter. A Beavers’ steal and zip pass to George gave ND its first lead at 17-15. Back-to-back 3-pointers put Rosewood on top 21-17. But hoops by George, Dujuan Armwood (from his brother Dujuan) and a free throw by Morrisey gave ND a 23-22 halftime lead.
The Rebels were to host Union on Tuesday in the first round of the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament. Lakewood and Rosewood were set to square off in the late game. The semifinals were to be Wednesday and Thursday at Lakewood. The final for both boys and girls are Friday at Lakewood.