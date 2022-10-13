CALYPSO – North Duplin football coach Hugh Martin has been around the gridiron long enough to understand that work and improvement do not always show up on the scoreboard, and that big games are often unofficially won in the summer.
The temperatures were more fall-like last Friday when his team beat, and perhaps even upset, Lakewood 27-13 at H.E. Grubbs Field.
It was ND’s fifth straight win after an 0-2 start, and big in a series it now trails 17-14.
It also was the biggest for the Rebels since the 2017 season in which Martin guided a veteran ND team to a 14-1 record and appearance in the 1A state finals.
“It’s been a little while since we had one like this,” Martin said. “This group of kids have been phenomenal in everything they’ve done since after last season. What was done in the weight room. What was done in the summer. What they did from the start of the season.
“They’ve been a breath of fresh air just to see all the work they’ve done to make this happen on the field. The improvement they’ve shown game to game.”
Crunch time
awakening
After a bye week, North Duplin (5-2, 1-0) trailed Lakewood (5-3, 1-1) by a point at 13-12 midway through the fourth quarter after stopping the Leopards, who had marched inside the ND 4-yard line.
A key play during the push was a sack. Lakewood also hurt itself with a motion penalty.
But when the Rebels stopped that push, the game changed dramatically.
“That was a huge defensive stop and our backs then went out and made some plays,” Martin said. “Our defense really picked us up.
ND would carry this momentum the rest of the night, and strike quickly to seize control of the game.
Facing a first-and-10 from the ND 41, Eli Morrisey rambled 59 yards for a score and quarterback Luke Kelly then hit Khamari Leak for the two-point conversion, sending the Rebels to its first lead of the game – 20-13.
Martin stayed aggressive and ordered a “sky-kickoff,” which was recovered by Carell Phillips.
“I felt if we could get that we would punch it in again,” Martin said.
On fourth-and-six from the 30, Kelly found Cole Beavers for a 25-yard connection as Beavers went up between three Leopards to make the catch that took the ball to the 5.
“Cole just went up and got one,” Martin said.
Leak toted it to pay dirt to all but lock up the victory.
ND’s defense held strong in stopping the Leopards’ next possession, and the Rebels took over around the two-minute mark and went into victory formation a few plays later.
Playing catch-up
Lakewood quarterback Kollin Hunter was the biggest threat to ND for the bulk of the game, taking his team on a 9-play, 70-yard drive and scoring from the 1 with 1:34 left in the opening quarter.
ND responded with an 8-play, 55-yard drive that saw Morrrisey score from the 3. While he had runs of eight and nine yards during the march, Leak was the workhorse, toting it five times,
ND missed the extra point and trailed 7-6 at halftime.
Lakewood recovered a pooch kickoff to the ND 18 to open the third quarter and scored 90 seconds later as Hunter ran 14 yards. But a blocked PAT made it 13-6.
Kelly then came up with a huge play on third-and-6 from the ND 24, hitting Branden Reyna on a seam route down the right side for a 76-yard score.
“A huge pass,” Martin said. “It was a great throw, great catch and great run after the catch. I think that told our kids we could win this thing.”
Offense to defense
Morrisey ran for 122 yards for his seventh-straight 100-yard effort of the season. He has a Duplin County-high 1,143 yards for the fall.
But upstart Leak, who had 88 yards on 13 totes, has upped his total to 608 yards and an 8.9-per carry average.
Kelly was an efficient 3 of 4 for 107 yards to help the ND offense crank out 313 yards.
But ND’s defense held Lakewood to 151 rushing yards and 44 via passing.
“Our defense stepped up, a number of players were responsible, as we ran to the ball well, and even overcame some penalties in key situations,” Martin said.
Sophomore linebacker Isaac Davis made 10 tackles and senior LB Billy McCoy had eight, while D-lineman Oscar Romero had 10 takedowns and two sacks.
“Isaac has really developed,” Martin said. “Billy gets us in the right calls and does checks on plays. And Oscar has played really well.”
Outside linebacker Leak also came up with nine tackles, and the praise of Martin, as well as sophomore Anthony Kornegay (seven tackles) and freshman Trashwan Ruffin, both linemen.
“Khamari is probably our best open-field tackler,” the coach said. “Great in run support and defends the pass well. Trashan moves extremely well and puts pressure on a quarterback.”
Martin also mentioned how well Reyna blocks in the backfield to set up runs for Leak and Morrisey.
Rebels Notebook
Both teams had 13 first downs and about the same amount of penalty yards – ND 7-55, Lakewood 7-76.
Davis leads ND in tackles with 41, followed by McCoy (38), Leak (32), Romero (21), Morrisey and Rahmear Gates (20 each) and Levi George (19).
ND travels to face Union (0-6, 0-2) on Friday. The Rebels lead that series 27-13-1 with 4 straight wins.
“We’ll prepare like we always do and try to keep an even-keel approach,” Martin said, “with no looking ahead, working on things to make us better. This group has taken to what we’ve taught them very well. We can only take care of what we can take care of.”
The Rebels then host Rosewood (4-4, 2-0) and Hobbton (5-2, 0-1) on consecutive Fridays in a five-school conference that did not have a replacement when Princeton moved to the 2A classification two years ago.